Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.

They Flying Antelopes secured their first Federation cup title after 35 years with a penalty win over Kano Pillars after the game ended 3-3 at 90 minute.

play Rangers beat Kano Pillars to win the 2018 Aiteo Cup (Enugu Rangers)

Kano Pillars get 10 million for Aiteo Cup second place

Despite losing in the final to Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars were awarded with a cash sum of 10 million naira for their efforts.

play Kano Pillars won 10 million naira for their Aiteo Cup win (Kano Pillars)

The Kano based side laboured through the group stage and beat Katsina United in the semifinal.

Rivers Angels get 10 million for 2018 Aiteo Cup

Rivers Angels were awarded with 10 million naira for their victory in the 2018 Aiteo Cup on Tuesday, October 23.

play Rivers Angels won the 2018 Aiiteo Cup women's competition (Naijafootballplus)

Rivers Angels retained their crown with a 1-0 win over Ibom Angels after their last victory against Nasarawa United in the last edition.

Juliet Sunday was the hero for the Rivers based side as her goal in the 47th minute gave them the victory.

Ibom Angels get five million for 2018 Aiteo Cup

Despite their defeat to Rivers United, Ibom Angels were rewarded with five million Naira for their efforts.

play Ibom Angels got 5 million naira for their efforts (Modzero)