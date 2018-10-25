Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.
They Flying Antelopes secured their first Federation cup title after 35 years with a penalty win over Kano Pillars after the game ended 3-3 at 90 minute.
Kano Pillars get 10 million for Aiteo Cup second place
Despite losing in the final to Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars were awarded with a cash sum of 10 million naira for their efforts.
The Kano based side laboured through the group stage and beat Katsina United in the semifinal.
Rivers Angels get 10 million for 2018 Aiteo Cup
Rivers Angels were awarded with 10 million naira for their victory in the 2018 Aiteo Cup on Tuesday, October 23.
Rivers Angels retained their crown with a 1-0 win over Ibom Angels after their last victory against Nasarawa United in the last edition.
Juliet Sunday was the hero for the Rivers based side as her goal in the 47th minute gave them the victory.
Ibom Angels get five million for 2018 Aiteo Cup
Despite their defeat to Rivers United, Ibom Angels were rewarded with five million Naira for their efforts.
Asides the 25 million naira rewarded to Enugu Rangers for victory, for winning the 2018 Aiteo Cup they will represent the country at next years CAF Confederation Cup and will aim to do better than a semifinal place achieved by Enyimba.
Related Articles
Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win
Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.They Flying Antelopes
Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph
The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in
Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy
For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man United manager Mourinho finally reacts to Lukaku poor form this season
- Jose Mourinho has given his opinion on Lukaku's present form- The Manchester United striker has failed to score in eight games- The Red Devils
FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC
By Sam EyobokaCOMMUNICATIONS Coordinator of International Christian Concern, ICC, Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians, but to hunt
Lifestyle: 30 magical photos of Disney parks during Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year at the most magical place on Earth. Christmas at Disney is just as glittery and gorgeous as
Nnami Kanu: Nigeria never threatened Israel - Lai Mohammed
- Lai Mohammed said Nigeria never threatened to attack Israel- He said Kanu's reappearance vindicated the Nigerian army - The minister said Kanu was not
Another Nollywood actor reported dead, friend reveals he died of excessive intake of drug the hospital
Another Nollywood actor Chris Ekejimbe has been reported dead. The deceased was said to be the owner of 4Screams Production Company and a board member
Knocks, kudos trail age differences among couples
Abuja, Oct. 19, 2018 Age differences between couples had been a subject of debate among Nigerians while some lauded it others described it as a
Post Your Comment below: >>