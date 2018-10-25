Afe Babalola empowers 48 farmers, urges FG to focus more on agriculture

By Rotimi Ojomoyela
ADO-EKITI—A legal luminary and University administrator, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, yesterday, empowered 48 farmers operating in Ekiti State with cash gifts to boost food production.
He also challenged the Federal Government to allocate more funds to farming to attract youths into agriculture and help in curtailing the level of poverty and hunger in the country.
He said this while flagging off the 2018 edition of the Afe Babalola Agriculture Expo tagged ‘ABA-EX’ at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.
Babalola, who was represented by the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Ajisafe, said: “In the last three editions, only 16 farmers were given financial rewards and supports. This year, 48 will benefit.
World Food Day: Obaseki harps on improved support to farmers, assures on food sufficiency measures
“The best farmer will get N1 million reward while three farmers from each of the 16 councils will go home with N300,000 each while others will get between N50,000 and N250,000 cash prices to boost food production for our people.”
Chairman of the local organizing committee for the agriculture festival and Provost, Social and Management Sciences, Prof. Adeolu Durotoye, stated that the gesture further underscored how committed the ABUAD’s founder had been in ensuring that poverty is completely eradicated in Ekiti.
Durotoye said the ABAEX scheme would not only provide veritable platform for farmers to have access to funds but would expose them to modern techniques and opportunities for credit facilities.
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Soldiers kill Ghana’s wife in Benue
- Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed wife of Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Ghana’ - The troops attacked the criminals without
AMNESTY: Dokubo transformation strides:The bearing so far
By Barr Mary Agbajoh ‘’I am optimistic that the new policies and objectives for the Presidential Amnesty Programme under my watch will transform the Niger Delta
Man like Ebuka! see what he wore for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna
Gunmen, on Friday, kidnapped Mr Maiwada Galadima, the Paramount Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen also abducted
Lifestyle: 7 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode three of "Riverdale," titled "As Above, So Below." Wednesday night's episode of "Riverdale" introduced some more problems to
Simba launches KStar specialized power backup solutions
Simba Industries, one of the leading companies in the power backup industry in Nigeria, has introduced KStar UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems to the market.
Post Your Comment below: >>