Afe Babalola empowers 48 farmers, urges FG to focus more on agriculture

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A legal luminary and University administrator, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, yesterday, empowered 48 farmers operating in Ekiti State with cash gifts to boost food production.

Afe Babalola

He also challenged the Federal Government to allocate more funds to farming to attract youths into agriculture and help in curtailing the level of poverty and hunger in the country.

He said this while flagging off the 2018 edition of the Afe Babalola Agriculture Expo tagged ‘ABA-EX’ at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

Babalola, who was represented by the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Ajisafe, said: “In the last three editions, only 16 farmers were given financial rewards and supports. This year, 48 will benefit.

“The best farmer will get N1 million reward while three farmers from each of the 16 councils will go home with N300,000 each while others will get between N50,000 and N250,000 cash prices to boost food production for our people.”

Chairman of the local organizing committee for the agriculture festival and Provost, Social and Management Sciences, Prof. Adeolu Durotoye, stated that the gesture further underscored how committed the ABUAD’s founder had been in ensuring that poverty is completely eradicated in Ekiti.

Durotoye said the ABAEX scheme would not only provide veritable platform for farmers to have access to funds but would expose them to modern techniques and opportunities for credit facilities.