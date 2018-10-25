Ekiti residents chase monarch out of town for allegedly aiding cultism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela
ADO-EKITI—RESIDENTS of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, yesterday, chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi and members of his family out of the town.
The angry subjects accused the Owa of Ilogbo-Ekiti of aiding and abetting cultism in the community.
They alleged that many of them were attacked by suspected secret cult members allegedly led by a son of the traditional ruler, Adeleye Ajayi.
The Ilogbo residents claimed that the attack by the suspected cultists led to the death of a boy in the community.
An indigene of Ilogbo, who spoke with reporters in Ado-Ekiti on condition of anonymity, said the community had reported the alleged activities of the monarch’s son to his father whom they accused of not taking any action.
I have no regrets kidnapping APC Chairman’s Son – Suspect
Another resident of the community claimed that Adeleye was expelled from a university in Ondo State for alleged cult related activities about five years ago.
“The prince and his group have been terrorizing our community with the shield and protection of the palace.
“The people were forced to violence because of failure of the Oba to put his child and his group under check and the death of the boy sparked the riot.
“Sacred trees usually cut when a king dies have since been cut down while the palace and Oba’s cars were vandalized.
“Seven persons including the Oba’s son have been arrested in connection with the incident while the body of the boy killed has been deposited in the mortuary.”
Oba Ajayi could not be reached for his reaction at press time as his phone was switched off.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects adding that the incident was still under investigation.
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Adamawa 2019: Intrigues That Saw Emergence Of Bindow As APC Governorship Flag Bearer
BY UMAR YUSUF, YOLA The emergence of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa state as the APC flag bearer for the 2019 governorship election is no longer
Fish out killers of APC Chieftain, Fayemi tells police
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed security agencies in the state to fish out killers of the Treasurer of the state chapter of
How to make chocolate from cocoa at home
In fact, if you want to know how to make chocolate at home, we should say, it is unrealistic. After all, the composition of chocolate
Ekiti: I’m not a magician — Fayemi
EKITI State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he lacks the power to make the daunting challenges in the state to disappear within a day
Champions League: Man United vs Juventus head-to-head stats
Premier League giants Manchester United and Juventus lock horns at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23. The Red Devils will hope they can return to
Mourinho’s praise of Juventus contains sting for Manchester United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has mastered the art of the “double-edged compliment” as exemplified by his praise for Juventus, after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by
Post Your Comment below: >>