APGA blasts Ikpeazu for sharing jeeps to council chairmen

ABA—THE All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia state chapter, has said it is sad and disappointed at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s sharing of Prado jeeps to the 17 council chairmen in the state, describing it as financial recklessness and misplaced priority.

In a statement signed by APGA State chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, the party insisted that “the governor’s action is provocative, disgraceful and highly disrespectful to the suffering citizens as well as civil servants and pensioners whose ‘situations keep becoming pathetic on a daily basis.

“Just like other citizens of the state who have roundly condemned this jamboree, we feel very sad and disappointed. The sharing of such expensive jeeps that is between N50 million and above per vehicle at this time is the highest display of leadership insensitivity to the plight of Abians and clearly presents the governor as one whose leadership priorities are misplaced and dangerously wrapped in destructive selfishness.

“ While Ikpeazu celebrated his birthday amid pomp and pageantry, and dashed those vehicles like Christmas flowers, he didn’t bother to pause and ponder about the welfare and fate of those millions of Abians who are struggling to provide three square meals for their families.

“The fact that a governor who has consistently hinged his failure to pay workers and pensioners, as well as execute meaningful projects on paucity of funds, had the mind to waste up to a billion Naira in purchase of such expensive jeeps, shows that Ikpeazu is determined to exhibit anti people ruthlessness in pursuit of his re-election,” the statement read in part.

Accusing the governor of illegally dipping hands into council funds, APGA noted that the 17 council chairmen were vested with constitutional independence and approved budgets and do not fall in the category of government officials who should be beneficiaries of such gestures.”

The party further urged the council chairmen to voluntarily return the jeeps and advised the governor to sell them off and use the proceeds to tackle the pressing needs of the people.