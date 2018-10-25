APGA blasts Ikpeazu for sharing jeeps to council chairmen

By Ugochukwu Alaribe
ABA—THE All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia state chapter, has said it is sad and disappointed at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s sharing of Prado jeeps to the 17 council chairmen in the state, describing it as financial recklessness and misplaced priority.
In a statement signed by APGA State chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, the party insisted that “the governor’s action is provocative, disgraceful and highly disrespectful to the suffering citizens as well as civil servants and pensioners whose ‘situations keep becoming pathetic on a daily basis.
We’re committed to making Aba investment hub – Abia govt
“Just like other citizens of the state who have roundly condemned this jamboree, we feel very sad and disappointed. The sharing of such expensive jeeps that is between N50 million and above per vehicle at this time is the highest display of leadership insensitivity to the plight of Abians and clearly presents the governor as one whose leadership priorities are misplaced and dangerously wrapped in destructive selfishness.
“ While Ikpeazu celebrated his birthday amid pomp and pageantry, and dashed those vehicles like Christmas flowers, he didn’t bother to pause and ponder about the welfare and fate of those millions of Abians who are struggling to provide three square meals for their families.
Senate suspends plenary for two weeks to probe implementation of budget, 2.7m Eurobond
“The fact that a governor who has consistently hinged his failure to pay workers and pensioners, as well as execute meaningful projects on paucity of funds, had the mind to waste up to a billion Naira in purchase of such expensive jeeps, shows that Ikpeazu is determined to exhibit anti people ruthlessness in pursuit of his re-election,” the statement read in part.
Accusing the governor of illegally dipping hands into council funds, APGA noted that the 17 council chairmen were vested with constitutional independence and approved budgets and do not fall in the category of government officials who should be beneficiaries of such gestures.”
The party further urged the council chairmen to voluntarily return the jeeps and advised the governor to sell them off and use the proceeds to tackle the pressing needs of the people.
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Saudi Arabia Admits Critic Khashoggi Killed In Istanbul Consulate
Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that critic Jamal Khashoggi was killed during a “brawl” inside its Istanbul consulate, an explanation that President Donald Trump said
Rooney, Ibrahimovic chase playoff berths
Wayne Rooney will look to complete D.C. United’s resurgence on Sunday as the club aim to seal their place in the Major League Soccer playoffs
Sanwo-Olu won’t disappoint Lagosians — Razak
By Clifford Ndujihe LAGOS—FORMER Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, has described the Lagos
Obaseki counts gains of Edo Innovation Hub as world marks Devt. Information Day
…urges more Edo youth to snatch training opportunities The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that thousands of Edo people have benefited from the
ECOWAS pledges financial support for Nigeria’s 2019 general elections
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS has pledged to extend financial assistance to Nigeria in the conduct of next year’s
Post Your Comment below: >>