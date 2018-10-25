Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

NECA explains minimum wage



By Deborah Pemu

As organised labour prepares for a nationwide strike from November 6 over a new minimum wage, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has explained what makes up a minimum wage, saying the “clarity on the definition is to eliminate any form of ambiguity on the issue.”

NECA, in a statement by its Director General, Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, noted that “the component of the national minimum wage had been well discussed and agreed upon in the past.

“It is the total emolument and not just the basic salary. Item (iii) on page xi of the Report of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage 2010, specifically cited the national minimum wage of N18,000 per month as total emolument.

“In the same vein, Clause 2.1.2.8 on page 10 of the Report of the Committee on the Review of Wages, Salaries and Allowances in the Federal Public Service and the National Minimum Wage, April 2000 even went further to give a breakdown of the components of the then wage of N7,500 as basic salary, transport, meal subsidy, utility allowance and rent subsidy (which was then 40 percent of basic Salary in the public service.”

He added that NECA was “constrained to put the information in the public domain to avoid further confusion on the definition or components of the national minimum wage.”

