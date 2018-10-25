NECA explains minimum wage

By Deborah Pemu
As organised labour prepares for a nationwide strike from November 6 over a new minimum wage, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has explained what makes up a minimum wage, saying the “clarity on the definition is to eliminate any form of ambiguity on the issue.”
NECA, in a statement by its Director General, Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, noted that “the component of the national minimum wage had been well discussed and agreed upon in the past.
NDLEA promotes six officers to ACGN of Narcotics
“It is the total emolument and not just the basic salary. Item (iii) on page xi of the Report of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage 2010, specifically cited the national minimum wage of N18,000 per month as total emolument.
“In the same vein, Clause 2.1.2.8 on page 10 of the Report of the Committee on the Review of Wages, Salaries and Allowances in the Federal Public Service and the National Minimum Wage, April 2000 even went further to give a breakdown of the components of the then wage of N7,500 as basic salary, transport, meal subsidy, utility allowance and rent subsidy (which was then 40 percent of basic Salary in the public service.”
4 killed in abduction of traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna – Police
He added that NECA was “constrained to put the information in the public domain to avoid further confusion on the definition or components of the national minimum wage.”
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Mbappe scores again as PSG thrash Amiens for perfect 10
Paris Saint-Germain continued the blistering start to their Ligue 1 title defence with a record-extending 10th straight win as Kylian Mbappe scored in a 5-0
Trade War: CBN calls for policies to protect Nigeria’s economy
By Babajide KomolafeGovernor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele Wednesday said that Nigeria should take a cue from the ongoing
Actor Desmond Elliot's biography and career
Now Desmond Elliot is one of the most popular Nollywood actors. How did Desmond Elliot achieve such a success? To answer this question, we offer
ANA 1st colloquium in honour of Aderinokun holds in Lagos
… as family, GTB yet to show support as By Elizabeth Uwandu All is now set for the first colloquium in memory of late Tayo Aderinokun ,
Lifestyle: I have a diagnosed panic disorder — here's the one thing that helps me manage my thoughts
Two years ago I was diagnosed with a panic disorder. I've experimented with a range of coping mechanisms since then. Writing provides a
Carve up your core with this soulcycle trainer's simple ab exercise
If you're looking for a new ab routine, there's no need to pick out exercises just because they look tough. Sometimes, the simplest moves can be the
Post Your Comment below: >>