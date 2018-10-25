Police refunds N6m to businessman following alleged extortion by SARS operatives

- The NPF has refunded the sum of N6m to an Anambra businessman, after the money was allegedly extorted from him by SARS operatives

- The victim’s lawyer alleged that his client was arrested and kept incommunicado for over two weeks, by the SARS operatives

- The lawyer thanked IGP Ibrahim Idris for intervening in the matter, and called for appropriate sanctions to be meted out to the SARS men who perpetrated the act

The sum of N6m has been refunded to one Ugochukwu Oraefo, an Onitsha aluminium manufacturer, by the Nigerian Police Force, after it was allegedly extorted from him by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Anambra state.

A petition had been written by the businessman’s lawyer, Justus Ijeoma; afterwhich, the refund was made, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Ijeoma, the executive director of the International Human Rights and Equity Defense Foundation (I-REF), alleged that his client was arrested and kept incommunicado for over two weeks, by the SARS operatives.

His petition read: “The policemen threatened to wipe out the victim’s family, should he tell anybody about his arrest, detention and torture and the N6 million extortion.

“The victim was taken into their torture chamber and hanged for close to an hour. The SARS operatives would later claim that the victim was arrested because he paid N20 million to an unknown caller in 2013, rather than for him to have reported the case.

“The SARS men claimed that somebody reported the victim to them in connection with the caller, who was a self-confessed criminal who demanded N50 million from the victim or he will wipe him and his family out.”

Ijeoma, while addressing a press conference in Onitsha on Wednesday, October 24, thanked IGP Ibrahim Idris for intervening in the matter. He also called for appropriate sanctions to be meted out to the SARS operatives who perpetrated the act.

He said: “We call on the police authorities to expedite action on the investigation process, with a view to bringing it to a logical conclusion without further delay.”

