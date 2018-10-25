Barcelona, 4 others that will reach the knockout stage of Champions League

Three round of matches have been played so far in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League with many clubs struggling in the championship, while some have been superb.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the reigning champions of this competition, but they are currently struggling in Group G and they must avoid defeat in their next two games for them to have the assurance of qualifying for the next round.

However, there are some clubs that are already sure of making it to the knock out stage of this season's Champions League considering their performance in their last three games.

Below are the teams

1. Barcelona

Barcelona's superb victory over Inter Milan on Wednesday night, October 24, no doubt has sealed their qualification for the knock out stage of the 2018/19 Champions League.

The Spanish champions have been wonderful this season winning all their three games and they are on top of Group B with 9 points.

Although, Tottenham have only gotten a point in their last three games, but they can still give Inter Milan a fight for the second spot position in Group B.

2. Borussia Dortmund

German club Borussia Dortmund have made a big statement in this season's campaign in the Champions League as they have won all their last three games and they have also not conceded any goal.

They are currently topping Group A with maximum nine points and it can be said that they have already qualified for the next round.

3. Juventus

Italian champions on Tuesday night, October 23, proved that they are not only superb in the Serie A as they traveled to England to beat Premier League giants Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They have also not conceded any goal so far in the 2018/19 Champions League and they sit top of Group H with nine points.

4. FC Porto

FC Porto have won the Champions League title twice in their history (86/87 and 2003/04 seasons), but they have not reached the final since beating Monaco in Germany 14 years ago.

This season, Porto have not lost any game in their last three Champions League and they currently sit top in Group D with seven points.

5. Ajax

Dutch professional football club Ajax have won the Champions League title four times in their history, and this season, they have been superb in the competition as they have not lost any game in their last three encounters.

They are currently topping Group E with seven points and they are 85 percent sure of qualifying for the next round.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona beat Group B counterparts Inter Milan 2-0 in a sizzling Champions League encounter played at Camp Nou on Tuesday, October 24.

The Catalans were without talisman Lionel Messi who is expected to be out for a month after breaking his arm as Rafinha and Jordi Alba scored for the Catalans.

