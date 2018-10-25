Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Barcelona, 4 others that will reach the knockout stage of Champions League



Three round of matches have been played so far in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League with many clubs struggling in the championship, while some have been superb.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the reigning champions of this competition, but they are currently struggling in Group G and they must avoid defeat in their next two games for them to have the assurance of qualifying for the next round.

However, there are some clubs that are already sure of making it to the knock out stage of this season's Champions League considering their performance in their last three games.

Below are the teams

1. Barcelona

Barcelona's superb victory over Inter Milan on Wednesday night, October 24, no doubt has sealed their qualification for the knock out stage of the 2018/19 Champions League.

The Spanish champions have been wonderful this season winning all their three games and they are on top of Group B with 9 points.

Although, Tottenham have only gotten a point in their last three games, but they can still give Inter Milan a fight for the second spot position in Group B.

Most Watched Movies

