Wizkid’s Fever video breaks Nigerian record, emerges as the most watched on YouTube in 24 hours

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, is no doubt very talented as he easily leaves fans wanting more. His new music video Fever shows that he knows how to make clever moves when it comes to his music.

The Starboy released a video for his music track, Fever, on October 24, 2018 and it has since made fans all over the world be on frenzy.

Fever has emerged as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube with over one million views in less than 24 hours after its release.

This is a new record seeing as Davido's video, Assurance, garnered one million views in 24 hours after it dropped.

Perhaps, what makes Fever special and talked about is because of the singer’s choice of a video vixen.

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, was the vixen of the song and she made sure to put up a very romantic performance as she and Wizkid looked very much in sync with each other.

Since the release of the video, Tiwa and Wizkid have become trending topics on social media as more and more fans react to the chemistry displayed between them.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid and Tiwa have reacted to the music video seeing as it has raised a lot of reactions.

Tiwa, who has been quite silent about the whole episode, has finally taken to the gram to react. In breaking her silence, however, she left a deeper question mark in the hearts of many.

Apparently, she shared a picture of one of the clips from the video accompanied by a caption that spoke of how much Wizkid meant to her. In the inscription, she called the musician her best friend alone!

"❤️ U starboy. Best friends till the end #Fever video out now."

