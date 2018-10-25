Wizkid’s Fever video breaks Nigerian record, emerges as the most watched on YouTube in 24 hours

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, is no doubt very talented as he easily leaves fans wanting more. His new music video Fever shows that he knows how to make clever moves when it comes to his music.
The Starboy released a video for his music track, Fever, on October 24, 2018 and it has since made fans all over the world be on frenzy.
Fever has emerged as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube with over one million views in less than 24 hours after its release.
Fever has garnered over 1 million views in less than 24 hours
This is a new record seeing as Davido's video, Assurance, garnered one million views in 24 hours after it dropped.
READ ALSO: The chemistry is so believable - Fathia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance
Perhaps, what makes Fever special and talked about is because of the singer’s choice of a video vixen.
Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, was the vixen of the song and she made sure to put up a very romantic performance as she and Wizkid looked very much in sync with each other.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria
Since the release of the video, Tiwa and Wizkid have become trending topics on social media as more and more fans react to the chemistry displayed between them.
Legit.ng reported that Wizkid and Tiwa have reacted to the music video seeing as it has raised a lot of reactions.
Tiwa, who has been quite silent about the whole episode, has finally taken to the gram to react. In breaking her silence, however, she left a deeper question mark in the hearts of many.
Apparently, she shared a picture of one of the clips from the video accompanied by a caption that spoke of how much Wizkid meant to her. In the inscription, she called the musician her best friend alone!
"❤️ U starboy. Best friends till the end #Fever video out now."
Femi Kuti reveals the major problem Nigeria has | Legit TV
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Lifestyle: Rihanna rejected the NFL's offer to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of support for Colin Kaepernick
Rihanna is said to have turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, out of support for Colin Kaepernick, the
Sanchez out of Juve tie
JOSE Mourinho has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will miss Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Juventus today. SanchezSanchez did not train with the United squad on Monday,
Lifestyle: The meteoric rise of Uber and Lyft may have spurred a deadly outcome, according to new research
A new study from University of Chicago and Rice University researchers shows an uptick in fatal car crashes after Uber and Lyft launched in a
JUST IN: Why there was massive APC defection in Kano - Buhari's aide reveals in regret
- The defection of some APC members in Kano to other parties has been described as an unfortunate development- Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, one of
Osaka vows to come back stronger after WTA defeat
Rising Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka has vowed to push through fatigue and atone for her error-strewn loss to Sloane Stephens in her WTA Finals debut
Post Your Comment below: >>