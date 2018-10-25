BREAKING: Sahle-Work Zewde emerges Ethiopia's first female president

The parliament of Ethiopia has elected Sahle-Work Zewde as the nation's first female president. Sahle-Work, as her name denotes, has been described as an experienced diplomat who recently held an office with the UN.

Sahle-Work is an internationally acclaimed diplomat who recently held a position with the United Nations (UN), BBC reports.

Zewde's election to the highest political office in the nation came just a few days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed set up a cabinet with half the positions taken up by women.

In her acceptance speech, President Sahle-Work spoke about the importance of maintaining peace, local media freedom.

