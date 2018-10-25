Man United chiefs tell Mourinho to zip his mouth for 1 major reason

- Jose Mourinho has been ordered to talk-less and work more by Man United chiefs
- The Red Devils eggheads are worried the club's reputation could be affected by regular outbursts from the Portuguese
- Man United's US co-chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer are concerned that frequent row might affect the club globally
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been cautioned by the club owners not to show any anger or distress again.
According to a UK Sun report, the Glazer family, who are owners of the Premier League outfit, issued a directive to the Portuguese boss, stressing that his frequent flare-up could damage the Red Devils reputation globally.
At the moment, Mourinho is still under probe by the FA for using abusive language after Man United 3-2 win over Newcastle, as claims suggest he swore at a BT Sport camera in his native language.
Man United chiefs order Mourinho not to show anger or distress again
Last weekend, the former Real Madrid manager was also involved in another row with Chelsea coach, Marco Ianni and the FA has forewarned the respectable football tactician of his responsibilities.
In addition, Mourinho’s poor relationship with Manchester United icon Paul Scholes is of great concern to the club’s eggheads. At the last count, it has succeeded in creating a division between club, manager and fans
But in the last few days, the Portuguese seems to have improved his ways, towards relating with squad members
Already, Mourinho has stopped slamming them openly, following another boardroom directive.
These days he showers them with praise after the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and even after Tuesday’s slim 1-0 loss to Juventus.
Equally, squad members are now relating better in the dressing room, with Mourinho keen on winning their support again after a poor start to the campaign.
Manchester United's US co-chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
This weekend, Manchester United, who are seven points off a Champions League spot after nine matches will play host to Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 28.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that the moment Cristiano Ronaldo made his intention to leave Real Madrid known many were convinced he would head back to Manchester United without a doubt.
Straight after winning the Champions League earlier in May, 2017, Ronaldo stunned the football world by finally making his intention to leave the Santiago Bernabeu crystal clear.
According to Evening Standard (UK), one of Ed Woodward's mission after taking over the club's finances over five years ago, was getting the Portuguese back in Red.
Source: Legit.ng
