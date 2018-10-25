Man United chiefs tell Mourinho to zip his mouth for 1 major reason

- Jose Mourinho has been ordered to talk-less and work more by Man United chiefs

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been cautioned by the club owners not to show any anger or distress again.

According to a UK Sun report, the Glazer family, who are owners of the Premier League outfit, issued a directive to the Portuguese boss, stressing that his frequent flare-up could damage the Red Devils reputation globally.

At the moment, Mourinho is still under probe by the FA for using abusive language after Man United 3-2 win over Newcastle, as claims suggest he swore at a BT Sport camera in his native language.

Last weekend, the former Real Madrid manager was also involved in another row with Chelsea coach, Marco Ianni and the FA has forewarned the respectable football tactician of his responsibilities.

In addition, Mourinho’s poor relationship with Manchester United icon Paul Scholes is of great concern to the club’s eggheads. At the last count, it has succeeded in creating a division between club, manager and fans

But in the last few days, the Portuguese seems to have improved his ways, towards relating with squad members

Already, Mourinho has stopped slamming them openly, following another boardroom directive.

These days he showers them with praise after the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and even after Tuesday’s slim 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Equally, squad members are now relating better in the dressing room, with Mourinho keen on winning their support again after a poor start to the campaign.

This weekend, Manchester United, who are seven points off a Champions League spot after nine matches will play host to Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 28.

