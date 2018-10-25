INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25

- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25

- The announcement would help settle the controversies in some parties

- INEC's announcement follows the failure of some political parties to make pronouncements on their candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be announcing candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Daily Trust reports that the announcement will help the commission settle the controversies in some parties or aggravate the crises that trailed the recently concluded primary elections of the parties.

It was gathered that there have been various controversies within political parties over candidates for the general election following primary exercises conducted earlier.

Also, some political parties have failed to make pronouncements on their candidates in many constituencies because of vested interests.

Also, some of the aspirants knew they won during the primaries, their names were allegedly changed “with pencils and biros” on the way to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), provides that the publication must be made within seven days of the receipt of the form from political parties.

List of governorship and Houses of Assembly candidates of various political parties will be published on November 9, 2018.

Also, the timetable had given all political parties up to October 18, 2018, to submit lists of their presidential and National Assembly candidates, and November 2, 2018, to submit governorship and Houses of Assembly candidates.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has right to submit names of its candidates for elective positions in Zamfara for the 2019 general elections.

Lanre Onilu, the APC national publicity secretary, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, October 24, in Abuja saying it was without prejudice to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) stance.

INEC had on October 10, said that APC was not eligible to field candidates for governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly positions in Zamfara in the 2019 elections.

