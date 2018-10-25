Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)

Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far as bringing in several men into their home when their husbands are out of town.
A young man identified Kolade Babajide has just confirmed this after revealing he is addicted to sleeping with married women. He shared this post of his Facebook profile.
Babajide, who lives in the United Kingdom (UK), disclosed that he is presently in search of help from stopping this act. He added that, although he is enjoying it but at the same time he needs to stop it.
Kolade Babajide
His post reads: “Am addicted to sleeping with married women. They go for me and I also pursue them. I want to stop this habit. I can’t lie, I enjoy it but I want to stop. The thought of pursuing a married woman gives me this excitement and when we actually have sex, the pleasure and the adrenaline can’t be described. I want to stop, any way out.”
See screenshot of post below:
I'm addicted to sleeping with married women - Kolade Babajide says
Source: Legit.ng
