President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns

A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African.

Adzuna's research team recently compared annual salaries of country leaders to the salaries of the average Joe. A total of 45 nations were compared.

Astonishingly, Ramaphosa tops the list of the 45 nations.

READ ALSO: Police declares 8 people wanted

How much does Cyril Ramaphosa earn?

According to a report by thesouthafrican.com, Ramaphosa makes R3.4 million annually (about R283 333 per month). Meanwhile, the average salary in South Africa annually is R181 000 per year (about R15 083 per month).

Where do other world leaders sit on the list?

The study showed US president, billionaire Donald Trump, only comes in at number 15. While he makes a whopping R5.5 million a year, it is just 6.5 times more than the average wage in the US.

Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s president, is paid a gigantic R22 million annually. But, due to Singapore's financial health, he is not tops in this study.

In Singpore, the average citizen earns R1.26 million annually. Loong is second on the list

The top 5 is completed by India's Ram Nath Kovind, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Honduras' Juan Orlando Hernandez.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The top 10: The gap between presidents' salaries and the average salary in the country

1. South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa: R3.4 million

19 times the national average

2. Singapore - Lee Hsien Loong: R22 million

17 times the national average.

3. India - Ram Nath Kovind: R1.12 million

11.5 times the national average.

4. Russia - Vladimir Putin: R3.9 million

11 times the national average.

5. Honduras - Juan Orlando Hernandez: R597 000

Nine times the national average.

6. Indonesia - Joko Widodo: R1.35 million

8.2 times the national average.

7. Chile - Sebastian Pinera: R2.65 million

Eight times the national average.

8. Cambodia - Hun Sen: R410 000

7.72 times the national average

9. New Zealand - Jacinda Ardern: R4.26 million

7.7 times the national average.

10. Estonia - Kersti Kaljulaid: R3.3 million

7.6 times the national average.

While Nigeria continues to suffer from unpaid workers' salaries, Legit.ng recalls the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly members, according to the report published by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to the RMAFC's estimates, lawmakers’ allowances include accommodation, vehicle loan, furniture and severance gratuity, which are due once in four years.

It should be noted that accommodation allowance is paid yearly while furniture, severance and car loan are paid once in four years, the commission said.

News: How Federal Government is Giving Hope to Old Nigerians Via Monthly Salary Scheme | Legit TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng