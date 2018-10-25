President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns

A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African.
Adzuna's research team recently compared annual salaries of country leaders to the salaries of the average Joe. A total of 45 nations were compared.
Astonishingly, Ramaphosa tops the list of the 45 nations.
READ ALSO: Police declares 8 people wanted
How much does Cyril Ramaphosa earn?
According to a report by thesouthafrican.com, Ramaphosa makes R3.4 million annually (about R283 333 per month). Meanwhile, the average salary in South Africa annually is R181 000 per year (about R15 083 per month).
Where do other world leaders sit on the list?
The study showed US president, billionaire Donald Trump, only comes in at number 15. While he makes a whopping R5.5 million a year, it is just 6.5 times more than the average wage in the US.
Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s president, is paid a gigantic R22 million annually. But, due to Singapore's financial health, he is not tops in this study.
In Singpore, the average citizen earns R1.26 million annually. Loong is second on the list
The top 5 is completed by India's Ram Nath Kovind, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Honduras' Juan Orlando Hernandez.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!
The top 10: The gap between presidents' salaries and the average salary in the country
1. South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa: R3.4 million
- 19 times the national average
2. Singapore - Lee Hsien Loong: R22 million
- 17 times the national average.
3. India - Ram Nath Kovind: R1.12 million
- 11.5 times the national average.
4. Russia - Vladimir Putin: R3.9 million
- 11 times the national average.
5. Honduras - Juan Orlando Hernandez: R597 000
- Nine times the national average.
6. Indonesia - Joko Widodo: R1.35 million
- 8.2 times the national average.
7. Chile - Sebastian Pinera: R2.65 million
- Eight times the national average.
8. Cambodia - Hun Sen: R410 000
- 7.72 times the national average
9. New Zealand - Jacinda Ardern: R4.26 million
- 7.7 times the national average.
10. Estonia - Kersti Kaljulaid: R3.3 million
- 7.6 times the national average.
While Nigeria continues to suffer from unpaid workers' salaries, Legit.ng recalls the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly members, according to the report published by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
According to the RMAFC's estimates, lawmakers’ allowances include accommodation, vehicle loan, furniture and severance gratuity, which are due once in four years.
It should be noted that accommodation allowance is paid yearly while furniture, severance and car loan are paid once in four years, the commission said.
News: How Federal Government is Giving Hope to Old Nigerians Via Monthly Salary Scheme | Legit TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earns 19 times more than what average citizen earns
A recent study has shown South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, earns 19 times more than the average South African. Adzuna's research team recently compared annual
Handsome Nigerian man cries out on Facebook, says he wants to stop sleeping with married women (photos)
Many have accused men who engage in extra-marital affairs but it appears that some women are no saints either. Some married women go as far
INEC to announce presidential, NASS candidates on Thursday, October 25
- INEC is set to announce candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Thursday, October 25- The announcement would help settle the controversies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago
Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP
Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
A “positive” Thierry Henry suffered defeat in his first match as a head coach when his 10-man Monaco side slumped to a 2-1 loss at
Nigeria’s gas infrastructure development’ll drive diversification — Chevron
By Michael Eboh The Chairman/Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Mr. Jeff Ewing, has called for the development of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, stating that it
2019: Men of God are already intervening for Nigeria – Pastor Medu-Uwa
By Chris Onuoha A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Nick Medu-Uwa, has expressed fear that next year’s elections may be rigged going by the current electoral process in
BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts potential explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama
Police in the United States have said that potential explosive devices addressed to the residences of former first lady Hillary Clinton and former president Barack
Sollatek emphasizes consumer safety, weeds out the counterfeits
In line with its ‘Buy Original Campaign’, Sollatek Ltd, a UK-based company and the world’s leading manufacturer of power protection devices, has embarked on a
Post Your Comment below: >>