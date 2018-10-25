Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Mustapha wins Gwagwalada APC chairmanship candidate



Gwagwalada (FCT) – Mr Adamu Mustapha, the incumbent Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for the chairmanship seat.

Announcing the results in Gwagwalada Area Council, the returning officer, Mr Victor Oshoke, expressed gratitude to all the delegates who conducted themselves properly toward a successful electoral process.

The returning officer said Mustapha got 256 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Abubakar Giri, who got 50 votes.

“I am most grateful to all security personnel for their commitment to ensure the safety of lives and electoral materials throughout the exercise.

“Also, I thank the aspirants, delegates and officials for conducting themselves properly during the exercise.

“With the power vested on me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Mr Adamu Mustapha the winner and flag bearer of Gwagwalada chairmanship candidate,” he said.

The News Agency of Niger (NAN) reports that the party adopted the indirect mode of primaries with delegates casting their votes from 10 electoral wards in the council. (NAN)

