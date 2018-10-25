Mustapha wins Gwagwalada APC chairmanship candidate

Gwagwalada (FCT) – Mr Adamu Mustapha, the incumbent Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for the chairmanship seat.
Announcing the results in Gwagwalada Area Council, the returning officer, Mr Victor Oshoke, expressed gratitude to all the delegates who conducted themselves properly toward a successful electoral process.
The returning officer said Mustapha got 256 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Abubakar Giri, who got 50 votes.
“I am most grateful to all security personnel for their commitment to ensure the safety of lives and electoral materials throughout the exercise.
“Also, I thank the aspirants, delegates and officials for conducting themselves properly during the exercise.
“With the power vested on me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Mr Adamu Mustapha the winner and flag bearer of Gwagwalada chairmanship candidate,” he said.
Two Nigerian soldiers killed in mine blasts
The News Agency of Niger (NAN) reports that the party adopted the indirect mode of primaries with delegates casting their votes from 10 electoral wards in the council. (NAN)
Related Articles
Buhari’s men should follow Fayose’s suit, says Olayinka
…Fayose for trial Nov 19, gets N50m bail By Onozure Dania LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State,
Sahle-Work Zewde Ethiopia’s first female president
Ethiopia’s parliament today approved Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s new president, the first woman to hold the post.Sahle-Work Zewde Sahle-Work, who was born 21 February, 1950,
FG set to register Nigerian poor
The Ministry of Budget and National Planning, says the National Social Registry (NSR) is part of Federal Government’s effort to capture the Nigerian poor and
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup?
If you’re like most people, you probably use the terms “chinup” and “pullup” interchangeably to mean the same hard AF upper-body exercise.But it turns out,
Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
IK Ogbonna’s Colombian wife shows off her ring-less finger amidst break-up speculations
- IK Ogbonna’s Colombian wife sparks separation rumours- The mother of one shared a photo of her ring-less finger on social media recentlyIt appears there's
We’re not opposed to new minimum wage, say govs
Workers can’t continue to work on empty stomach – WabbaBy Henry UmoruABUJA- THE thirty- Six state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF
Good news for Chelsea fans as Eden Hazards set to sign new Blues deal amid Real Madrid interest
- The Blues seem to have found a way to keep their star man Eden Hazard at the Stamford Bridge - They are are planning
Nigeria now imports stew from China as Customs seize container load of soup worth N27m
- A container with imported soups (stew) and some other eatable items worth N27,960,000 has been impounded- The container was said to have been
Post Your Comment below: >>