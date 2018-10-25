Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid, 5 other unexpected results in UCL matchday 3

After match day three hostilities in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, some clubs have partially secured their progress to the next round of the competition, while others are still struggling.
At the last count, the pair of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund look to have sealed qualification to the knockout round, even with three more games to go in the group stage.
In the report, Legit.ng highlights six unexpected results across the eight groups that were full of fireworks and entertainment.
6. Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham
Premier league side Tottenham did not do themselves any good after letting a 2-1 lead slip at the Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven against the group’s weakest team to see the match end 2-2.
Already, after two defeats against Inter Milan and Barcelona, the north London outfit are not looking good to make it to the next round of the UCL and only have themselves to blame for failing to beef up their squad last summer.
5. Group C: PSG 2-2 Napoli
The encounter no doubt proved that Group C is the toughest and nobody can easily predict the outcome of matches.
It was a thrilling encounter from beginning to end as PSG twice came from behind to level up at home in the most dramatic of fashion.
Interestingly, the performance of the home side shows that after seven years, PSG’s UCL dream still need to head back to the drawing board.
4. Group A: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund have shown they are ready to replicate their previous win in 1996, at the end of the current UCL campaign next year.
The 4-0 bashing handed to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at the Signal Iduna Park remains Diego Simeone’s worst defeat as Atletico manager.
No doubt the performance have shown that Dortmund cannot finish beyond the second spot irrespective of the result in their last three matches.
3. Group B: Barcelona 2 -0 Inter Milan
Spanish champions Barcelona have shown that despite Lionel Messi’s absence, they still have enough arsenal to see off Inter Milan.
Indeed, the 2-0 win over Inter to most of the fans, did not really reflect the class the Nou Camp dwellers displayed during the encounter.
2. Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City
In the last seasons Premier League clubs have always struggled whenever they play in Ukraine. However, Pep Guardiola-tutored Manchester City turned it around after claiming a thrilling 3-0 win on Tuesday to return to the top of the Group F log. A result that have seen the EPL champs back in contention for the elusive silverware.
1. Group C: Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade
In this encounter Liverpool forward Mo Salah proved doubter wrong with a brace after 90 minutes.
Ahead of the game, many expressed doubt over his ability to replicate last season’s performance that saw his score 44 times in all competitions for the Reds.
However, after scoring two goals in the important win over Red Star Belgrade, Salah became the fastest man in Liverpool’s history to score 50 goals from 65 appearances.
A feat that has shown that the Egyptian speedster still has more goals to offer.
