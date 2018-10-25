Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid, 5 other unexpected results in UCL matchday 3



After match day three hostilities in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, some clubs have partially secured their progress to the next round of the competition, while others are still struggling.

At the last count, the pair of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund look to have sealed qualification to the knockout round, even with three more games to go in the group stage.

In the report, Legit.ng highlights six unexpected results across the eight groups that were full of fireworks and entertainment.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 07:11:00 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles

0 News 25/10/2018 04:56:00 Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,

0 News 25/10/2018 05:55:00 Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 11:20:00 BREAKING: 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Wins Seventh Term As Cameroon's President

BREAKING: 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Wins Seventh Term As Cameroon's President

Paul Biya has won his seventh term as President of Cameroon. The 85-year-old politician emerged winner of the poll on Monday after he won 71.3 per

0 News 22/10/2018 05:15:00 Federal Govt orders State Governors to declare state of emergency on education

Federal Govt orders State Governors to declare state of emergency on education

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 03:26:00 Stay away from Rivers, state govt tells Amaechi

Stay away from Rivers, state govt tells Amaechi

…As Wike tells judiciary not to succumb to intimidation By Egufe Yafugborhi Rivers State Government has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr.  Rotimi Amaechi, to stay away

0 News 22/10/2018 09:31:00 Breaking: S-Court nullifies order permitting APC to conduct primaries in Rivers

Breaking: S-Court nullifies order permitting APC to conduct primaries in Rivers

By Ikechukwu NnochiriABUJA – The Supreme Court, on Monday, set-aside an interim order of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which gave the All

0 News 23/10/2018 13:15:00 Court remands 2 men over alleged armed robbery

Court remands 2 men over alleged armed robbery

Two armed robbery suspects, Olawale Azeez, 30, and Isaiah John, 25, were on Tuesday remanded in prison on the orders of an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court,

0 News 24/10/2018 19:06:00 Maternal and infant mortality in West Africa… Beyond the numbers

Maternal and infant mortality in West Africa… Beyond the numbers

By Clem UgorjiTHE pain of childbirth has been described as equivalent to 20 bones getting fractured at a time, a level slightly greater than the

Most Watched Movies

cron