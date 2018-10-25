How to cook rice sauce at home

How to prepare rice sauce at home? Sauces as an additive in the form of liquid seasoning to the main dish are known to mankind since the time of the Roman Empire. They make recipes more high-calorie, they add extra piquancy and juiciness. Each country has its own food group, which is essential for the preparation of sauces.

How to prepare rice and sauce

Different types of sauces

Broth with the addition of flour. It can be based on decoctions of fish, meat, poultry. The basis of the process of making this group of sauces is the different degrees of heat treatment of flour, with or without oil, and the final color of the flour mass. Flour with decoctions of cereals or vegetables. The principle of cooking is the same as in the first case. Widely used when serving with stuffed vegetables, stews, individual salads and rice. Milk and sour-milk sauces with flour. This category contains the traditional bechamel, which is produced by browning white wheat flour and then adding milk. The range of use of white sauces is unusually wide: pastries, potato, rice and fish dishes. Creamy sauces. Prepared on butter using a water bath, the purpose of which is to obtain an emulsion. That is how the famous Dutch sauce was born. Served in addition to egg dishes, sandwiches, some fish and rice. Sauces with vegetable oil. Obtained by whipping egg yolks and olive or sunflower oil, or grinding some ingredient and mixing it further with vegetable fat. This group includes mayonnaise, aioli, tartar, pesto and many others. Fermentation based sauces. Prepared on the basis of soy, fish or oyster sauces are served as an addition to various pan-Asian, Chinese, Korean and Japanese and even African rice dishes.

How to cook rice sauce

If you decide to cook the sauce for rice with your own hands, you need to adhere to the following rules:

The dishes in which you are going to cook should be as clean as possible, otherwise your sauce may turn out to be of the wrong consistency or it may not form at all.

For each rice variety, gourmets prefer separate groups of sauces. Plan your meal in advance.

If the recipe includes soy sauce, do not rush it with salt. Soy sauce already contains a lot of salt.

If the recipe involves the use of seafood, it is better to use fresh or frozen one.

Large seasonings before cooking should be ground on a food processor or coffee grinder.

To keep the sauce longer, pour it into a glass jar and put it in the fridge.

Simple and delicious rice sauces recipes

How to make shrimp rice sauce

Ingredients:

500 g of peeled shrimps;

100 ml of 20% cream;

5 tbsp. of wheat flour;

150 ml of white wine;

5 tbsp. of olive oil;

salt and white pepper according to taste preferences.

Cooking:

Put the shrimps on a hot skillet and fry in olive oil at medium temperature. Constantly stirring, do not interrupt the process for 2 minutes.

Lower the temperature and pour thick cream into the shrimp, without ceasing to mix the contents of the pan for about 7 minutes.

Add flour to the sauce and mix thoroughly to prevent flour lumps.

Add the pepper and salt to the thickened sauce and simmer for more minutes.

Serve with hot white rice.

How to prepare rice with soy sauce and chicken

Ingredients:

0.5 kg of chicken fillet;

200 ml of soy sauce;

160 ml of red wine vinegar;

150 ml of water;

3 tbsp. of tomato paste;

50 grams of sugar;

olive oil;

pepper.

Cooking:

In a skillet mix soy sauce, wine vinegar and tomato paste. Add water, sugar to the mass and put on low heat. Boil down the sauce until the sugar has melted and the consistency becomes thicker. Chop chicken fillet and fry on high heat until golden color. Pepper fillets. Add sauce to chicken and keep on fire for about 5 minutes. Serve rice hot.

Giving everyday products new, sophisticated flavors and aromas led to the creation of an innumerable number of different seasonings.

In China, Japan and in all East Asian countries and also in Africa, rice is the most popular food that is part of the daily diet of the majority of the population. That’s why there are a lot of sauces of different taste and texture. With the spread of globalization, the love of rice has spread to other parts of the world, and the number of recipes for tasty sauces has increased even more.

Which one would you like to try? Or will you create your own according to our tips? Share in comments!

