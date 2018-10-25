Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

What are Elizade University school fees?



In this article, you will learn how much Elizade university school fees is. University of Elizade (abbreviated ElizadeU) is a higher education in Nigeria. Elizade University was opened in 2012. The university campus is located outside the city of Ondo. Elizade University Ilar Mokin entered the top 80 of the best educational institutions in Nigeria.

Elizade University School fees

Admission and Elizade university school fees for 2018/19

For admission into the university, along with the exam results, the student must receive information about previous academic progress. The academic year is traditionally divided into two semesters. The cost of studying at the university is about 5,000 US dollars per year.

READ MORE: ANAN school fees 2018-2019

Education in this university on postgraduate programs can be considered quite expensive, the cost is $ 5,000 per year. Even with a low tuition fee, the institution offers tuition financial assistance. It is included in the list of universities, additionally working on a system of distance learning. For more accurate information about tuition fees, deadlines, and study programs, you can visit the official website of the university.

Elizade university school fees for returning students

Tuition: 350,000; 370,000 370,000; 380,000

Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000

Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Practicals/Laboratory/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000

Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000

Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000

Total: 640,000; 660,000; 680,000; 700,000

Elizade university school fees for new students

Tuition: 395,000; 425,000; 425,000; 465,000

Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000

Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Practicals/Lab/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000.00

Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

READ ALSO: TASUED school fees and programmes in 2018

Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000

Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000

Identity Card: 3,000; 3,000; 3,000; 3,000

WAEC Verification: 7,000; 7,000; 7,000; 7,000

Prospectus: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Total: 700,000; 730,000; 750,000; 800,000

The composition of the university

Elizade University Ilara Mokin can be attributed to small universities, where about 500 students are studying at the same time. In addition to local citizens, foreigners can also enter the university. The teaching staff of ElizadeU includes about 50 staff.

Elizade university has good infrastructure. It has its own library. The university provides its students with accommodation.

READ ALSO: Rome Business School Nigeria fees

Sourse: currentschoolnews

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 07:11:00 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles

0 News 25/10/2018 04:56:00 Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,

0 News 25/10/2018 05:55:00 Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 19:39:00 2019: Changing political dynamics of Lagos

2019: Changing political dynamics of Lagos

By Gboyega Akosile WITHIN a period of three weeks, the political space in Lagos was charged up. The  electoral beat reached a crescendo. It was not

0 News 23/10/2018 01:43:00 PLATEAU: Choice of gov running mate tears PDP apart

PLATEAU: Choice of gov running mate tears PDP apart

By Marie-Therese Nanlong AFTER a rancour-free and peaceful governorship primary that produced Senator Jeremiah Useni as winner, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is having problems over

0 News 21/10/2018 10:57:00 Buhari to visit Seme Border Tuesday

Buhari to visit Seme Border Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon will on Tuesday perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West

0 News 23/10/2018 01:22:00 Cassidy, ex Eagles player dies at 50

Cassidy, ex Eagles player dies at 50

Ex-Super Eagles player   Clifford Cassidy , aged 50 is dead. CassidyThe late Cassidy who died in Germany, was until he retired from active football, a one

0 News 19/10/2018 10:42:00 I’m coming home - Fresh graduate of ABU writes before dying in fatal accident on his way home

I’m coming home - Fresh graduate of ABU writes before dying in fatal accident on his way home

- A fresh graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, has died, hours after his final examination.- Abba Isah Musa's last words were "I'm

0 News 19/10/2018 01:45:00 JAMB urged to site computer base in Warri North

JAMB urged to site computer base in Warri North

By Emma Amaize KOKO—CHAIRMAN of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu, has appealed to the Federal Government and Joint Admissions and Matriculation

Most Watched Movies

cron