What are Elizade University school fees?

In this article, you will learn how much Elizade university school fees is. University of Elizade (abbreviated ElizadeU) is a higher education in Nigeria. Elizade University was opened in 2012. The university campus is located outside the city of Ondo. Elizade University Ilar Mokin entered the top 80 of the best educational institutions in Nigeria.

Admission and Elizade university school fees for 2018/19

For admission into the university, along with the exam results, the student must receive information about previous academic progress. The academic year is traditionally divided into two semesters. The cost of studying at the university is about 5,000 US dollars per year.

Education in this university on postgraduate programs can be considered quite expensive, the cost is $ 5,000 per year. Even with a low tuition fee, the institution offers tuition financial assistance. It is included in the list of universities, additionally working on a system of distance learning. For more accurate information about tuition fees, deadlines, and study programs, you can visit the official website of the university.

Elizade university school fees for returning students

Tuition: 350,000; 370,000 370,000; 380,000

Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000

Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Practicals/Laboratory/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000

Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000

Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000

Total: 640,000; 660,000; 680,000; 700,000

Elizade university school fees for new students

Tuition: 395,000; 425,000; 425,000; 465,000

Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000

Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000

Practicals/Lab/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000.00

Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000

Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000

Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000

Identity Card: 3,000; 3,000; 3,000; 3,000

WAEC Verification: 7,000; 7,000; 7,000; 7,000

Prospectus: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000

Total: 700,000; 730,000; 750,000; 800,000

The composition of the university

Elizade University Ilara Mokin can be attributed to small universities, where about 500 students are studying at the same time. In addition to local citizens, foreigners can also enter the university. The teaching staff of ElizadeU includes about 50 staff.

Elizade university has good infrastructure. It has its own library. The university provides its students with accommodation.

