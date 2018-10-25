What are Elizade University school fees?

In this article, you will learn how much Elizade university school fees is. University of Elizade (abbreviated ElizadeU) is a higher education in Nigeria. Elizade University was opened in 2012. The university campus is located outside the city of Ondo. Elizade University Ilar Mokin entered the top 80 of the best educational institutions in Nigeria.
Admission and Elizade university school fees for 2018/19
For admission into the university, along with the exam results, the student must receive information about previous academic progress. The academic year is traditionally divided into two semesters. The cost of studying at the university is about 5,000 US dollars per year.
Education in this university on postgraduate programs can be considered quite expensive, the cost is $ 5,000 per year. Even with a low tuition fee, the institution offers tuition financial assistance. It is included in the list of universities, additionally working on a system of distance learning. For more accurate information about tuition fees, deadlines, and study programs, you can visit the official website of the university.
Elizade university school fees for returning students
Tuition: 350,000; 370,000 370,000; 380,000
Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000
Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000
Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000
Practicals/Laboratory/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000
Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000
Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000
Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000
Total: 640,000; 660,000; 680,000; 700,000
Elizade university school fees for new students
Tuition: 395,000; 425,000; 425,000; 465,000
Examination/Assessment: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Technology Fee: 30,000; 30,000; 30,000; 30,000
Library: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000
Medical: 20,000; 20,000; 20,000; 20,000
Practicals/Lab/Studio/Workshop: – – 20,000; 30,000.00
Sports: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Development: 25,000; 25,000; 25,000; 25,000
Registration: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Caution Fee: 10,000; 10,000; 10,000; 10,000
Utility & Sundry: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000
Accommodation: 150,000; 150,000; 150,000; 150,000
Identity Card: 3,000; 3,000; 3,000; 3,000
WAEC Verification: 7,000; 7,000; 7,000; 7,000
Prospectus: 5,000; 5,000; 5,000; 5,000
Total: 700,000; 730,000; 750,000; 800,000
The composition of the university
Elizade University Ilara Mokin can be attributed to small universities, where about 500 students are studying at the same time. In addition to local citizens, foreigners can also enter the university. The teaching staff of ElizadeU includes about 50 staff.
Elizade university has good infrastructure. It has its own library. The university provides its students with accommodation.
