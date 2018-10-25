Residents chase Ekiti monarch out of town over death of a resident

- The residents chased their monarch, Oba Edward Ajayi, and members of his family out of the town as violence rocked Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi, Ekiti state
- The angry residents accused the monarch of aiding and abetting cultism
- They claimed that the attack by the suspected cultists led to the death of one Bolu Adeleye
There was a pandemonium in Ilogbo-Ekiti, in the Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state as residents chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi, and his family out of the town.
The angry subjects alleged that a son of the monarch, Adeleye, led some secret cult members to attack residents which led to the death of one Bolu.
The Nation reports that they claimed that the attack by the suspected cultists led to the death of a 17-year-old boy, Bolu Adeleye, in the community.
READ ALSO: APC, PDP senators clash over Keyamo’s comment on Atiku
An indigene of Ilogbo, who addressed reporters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on condition of anonymity, said the community had reported the alleged activities of the monarch’s son to his father, whom they accused of treating the matter with levity.
Another resident claimed that Adeleye was expelled from a university in Ondo state for alleged cultism about five years ago.
He said: “The prince and his group have been terrorising our community with the shield and protection of the palace.
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
“The people were forced to violence because of failure of the Oba to put his child and his group under check. The death of the boy sparked the riot.
“Sacred trees usually cut when a king dies have since been cut down while the palace and Oba’s cars were vandalised.
“Seven persons, including the Oba’s son, have been arrested in connection with the incident while the body of the slain boy has been deposited at a mortuary.”
Efforts to speak with Oba Ajayi proved abortive last night. His phone was switched off.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!
Police spokesman Caleb Ikechukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the arrest of the suspects. He added that the incident was still under investigation.
The violent protest continued last night at Ilogbo-Ekiti on the killing of Bolu Adeleye by suspected cultists. The protesters marched round the town, demanding justice for the deceased. Transportation, social and commercial activities were paralysed during the protest.
The protesters warned the police against sweeping the killing under the carpet. They accused Adeleye Ajayi of leading the suspected cultists in the attack that led to Bolu’s death.
Seven suspects, including the monarch’s son, one of the traditional chiefs and his son have reportedly been arrested over the incident.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng the former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, promised to continually be by the side of the people of the state.
Fayose made this known during a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Government House chapel after which he traveled out of the state.
The outgoing governor embarked on a ‘Thank you walk’ around major streets of Ado Ekiti where he received accolades from traders, artisans and other residents of the state.
Governor Fayose Warns Nigerian Youths Ahead of 2019, Tells Them What to Do | Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles
Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya
Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,
Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record
Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
NUC lauds Kola Daisi University
By Oghenefego Obaebor Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has commended Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State,for its impressive achievements within its
Breaking: Kidnappers release DSP Ayogu after collecting ransom
By Emma Amaize ASABA- SUPERINTENDENT of Police, DSP Florence Ayogu, abducted, last week, by kidnappers in Delta State, has been released after paying an undisclosed ransom. KidnapVanguard
Toast to Nigeria’s Technovation champions
DESPITE occupying unenviable positions in most international human development index ratings, great things frequently happen to reassure our people that Nigeria is still one of
Finance: The same question that can chart a path to early retirement is the one Warren Buffett used to build Berkshire Hathaway into a powerhouse
Inversion is a mental model that involves flipping your outlook to prevent the opposite of what you want to happen from happening. Warren Buffett
Okada rider dies in tragic accident two days after celebrating 24th birthday
- A Nigerian okada rider identified as Aliyu Abubakar has been killed in a tragic accident- According to reports, the Niger state indigene died shortly
Chimamanda Adichie angrier about sexism than racism
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>