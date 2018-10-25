Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Imo governorship: SDP candidate denies selling his mandate for N10bn, quotes Trump



- The SDP’s governorship candidate in Imo, Dr Casimire Anyanwu, has denied selling his mandate for N10 billion

- He insisted that he is still in the race to salvage people from what he referred to as “the dungeons of leadership” faced over the years

- Anyanwu stated that no amount of money will make him betray the trust of the people of Imo who he said, need salvation at this point in time

Dr Casimire Anyanwu, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s governorship candidate in Imo state, has denied selling his ticket for N10 billion as being rumoured, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Anyanwu, a husband to two-term senator, Chris Anyanwu, issued the denial at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 24, The Sun reports.

READ ALSO: Chinese, Russian spies hack Trump’s phone

Legit.ng gathers that Anyanwu insisted that he is still in the race to salvage people from what he referred to as “the dungeons of leadership” faced over the years. He frowned on the allegation that he had sold his mandate.

He also stated that the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress (APC), People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) had failed to provide befitting governance for the people of Imo state; and expressed hope that the SDP will take over the state in 2019.

He said: “I scored 885 valid votes to beat my competitors with a very wide margin. With the past few weeks I have been bedeviled by all kinds of calls alleging that I have sold my mandate to one Okey Eze.

“And it has also been alleged that I collected N10 billion to sell the mandate.

“In the words of United States President Donald Trump, it is fake news, malicious and wicked misinformation at this time in my life.

“My mandate was freely given to me by the good people of Imo state that no amount of money will make me betray the trust of the good people who need salvation at this point in time. I shall fight for my mandate with every energy in my body and at my disposal.

“The reason why I came into the race is to make a difference in the lives of the poor Imo people who have been abused and kicked around for some years now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, stated that only his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, can clinch the governorship seat in the state.

Okorocha said no other gubernatorial candidate in the state has the eligibility to win the Imo state governorship seat.

What is cooking in Imo state? - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 07:11:00 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles

0 News 25/10/2018 04:56:00 Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,

0 News 25/10/2018 05:55:00 Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 09:04:00 Real Madrid star reacts to claims he was involved in kidnapping

Real Madrid star reacts to claims he was involved in kidnapping

- Benzema has responded to claims he attempted to kidnap his ex-agent- The agent said the Benzema's childhood friend tried to force him into a

0 News 23/10/2018 08:47:00 We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki

We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki

- Dr Bukola Saraki is optimistic that the National Assembly will get presidential assent on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB)- The Senate President said

0 News 21/10/2018 11:10:00 Much ado about Football Supporters Club

Much ado about Football Supporters Club

By Patrick OmorodionThe last time I checked the dictionary meaning of  supporters, I read they are people who support someone or something, for example a political

0 News 24/10/2018 07:07:00 Russia,U.S. discussed possible Putin visit to Washington – Kremlin

Russia,U.S. discussed possible Putin visit to Washington – Kremlin

Peskov said that such a possibility was briefly touched upon during a visit by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to Moscow this week. Russian President

0 News 24/10/2018 12:31:00 Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca-Cola refreshed

0 News 18/10/2018 16:47:00 NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs

NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Most Watched Movies

cron