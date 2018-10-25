Imo governorship: SDP candidate denies selling his mandate for N10bn, quotes Trump

- The SDP’s governorship candidate in Imo, Dr Casimire Anyanwu, has denied selling his mandate for N10 billion

- He insisted that he is still in the race to salvage people from what he referred to as “the dungeons of leadership” faced over the years

- Anyanwu stated that no amount of money will make him betray the trust of the people of Imo who he said, need salvation at this point in time

Dr Casimire Anyanwu, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s governorship candidate in Imo state, has denied selling his ticket for N10 billion as being rumoured, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Anyanwu, a husband to two-term senator, Chris Anyanwu, issued the denial at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 24, The Sun reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Anyanwu insisted that he is still in the race to salvage people from what he referred to as “the dungeons of leadership” faced over the years. He frowned on the allegation that he had sold his mandate.

He also stated that the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress (APC), People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) had failed to provide befitting governance for the people of Imo state; and expressed hope that the SDP will take over the state in 2019.

He said: “I scored 885 valid votes to beat my competitors with a very wide margin. With the past few weeks I have been bedeviled by all kinds of calls alleging that I have sold my mandate to one Okey Eze.

“And it has also been alleged that I collected N10 billion to sell the mandate.

“In the words of United States President Donald Trump, it is fake news, malicious and wicked misinformation at this time in my life.

“My mandate was freely given to me by the good people of Imo state that no amount of money will make me betray the trust of the good people who need salvation at this point in time. I shall fight for my mandate with every energy in my body and at my disposal.

“The reason why I came into the race is to make a difference in the lives of the poor Imo people who have been abused and kicked around for some years now.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, stated that only his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, can clinch the governorship seat in the state.

Okorocha said no other gubernatorial candidate in the state has the eligibility to win the Imo state governorship seat.

