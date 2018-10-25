Angry Neymar storms out of the pitch as he ignores teammates (photos)

- Neymar ignored his teammates on Wednesday night after his side's tie against Napoli

- He was furious with the draw his club were forced to by the Italian side

- The Brazilian walked straight to the dressing room without shaking the hands of anyone

Brazilian football star Neymar on Wednesday night, October 24, stormed off the pitch as he refused to shake hands with anyone after his side's draw against Napoli in the UCL.

Paris-Saint-Germain were on the verge of losing the match in front of their fans, but Argentinean star Angel Di Maria saved them with his goal at the death.

But according to the report by UK Sun, Neymar was furious after the match throwing a tantrum and marching to the changing rooms.

The former Barcelona star also ignored manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of play as he walked straight into the changing room.

A victory for Paris-Saint-Germain against Napoli would have been great to help their race to qualify for the next round as they are currently occupying third position in Group C.

Neymar Ignores teammates after PSG's draw against Napoli

Neymar has been reported to be tired of playing in France and he has been linked with a return to current Spanish champions Barcelona.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazilian superstar Neymar surprisingly ruled himself out of the 2018 Ballon d'Or award naming Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe as the three players who have the chance.

Despite not considering himself for the annual award, the Paris-Saint-Germain star also ruled out the possibility of Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric winning it.

Source: Legit.ng