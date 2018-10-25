Gandujegate: Security operatives on ground as Kano Assembly committee begins hearing

- Security operatives have been deployed to Kano Assembly as committee begins investigation
- The committee is investigating an alleged bribery scandal against Governor Ganduje
- Supporters of the embattled governor were not allowed inside the assembly complex
It is a parade of security operatives as a 7-man investigative committee set up by Kano state House of Assembly to look into the bribery scandal involving the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje begins hearing.
Daily Trust reports that security operatives have been mounted at specific places at the assembly complex as the committee started its sitting on Thursday, October 25 over the money taking scandal involving the governor in a video.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ganduje was caught in a short shocking video clip posted by Jafar Jafar, a publisher of Daily Nigerian news portal revealing how the Kano governor was collecting bundle of dollars as part of his share from some contractors.
READ ALSO: Missing General: Police declares 8 people wanted
The hearing set to commence at 11am is presently being witnessed by a legion of loyalists of the governor.
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano state government had reacted to a report by an online media platform, alleging that the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje was involved in graft.
A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Kano state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the report was written with a clear view to blackmail and extort the governor.
STREET GIST: Name a Nigerian politician who is not corrupt/ Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles
Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya
Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,
Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record
Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Police Service Commission gives reason for rejecting IGP's nominee for DIG
- Police Service Commission has condemned reports suggesting a rancour between the commission and the Police Force- The commission said there is no tension between
Strategy: Singapore is ranked the best place in the world for expats, and after visiting I can understand why
HSBC Expat released its annual expat survey to find the best countries for expats to live based on economics, quality of life, and a slew
Explosion averted as petrol tanker, truck collide in Lagos
By Evelyn Usman A near explosion of a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol was averted yesterday, after it collided with another truck at Okota area
You’re bad losers - APC tells Amosun, DG VON, others
- APC has condemned the attack by some aggrieved members of the party against its national chairman- The party said the member are against Adams
Uduaghan named NOC patron, harps on grassroots sports dev’t
Immediate-past governor of Delta State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has called on government
Fela , his many women
By Josephine Agbonkhese Multi-instrumentalist, composer and pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, may have died 21 years ago, but like the northern
Post Your Comment below: >>