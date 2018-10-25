Gandujegate: Security operatives on ground as Kano Assembly committee begins hearing

- Security operatives have been deployed to Kano Assembly as committee begins investigation

- The committee is investigating an alleged bribery scandal against Governor Ganduje

- Supporters of the embattled governor were not allowed inside the assembly complex

It is a parade of security operatives as a 7-man investigative committee set up by Kano state House of Assembly to look into the bribery scandal involving the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje begins hearing.

Daily Trust reports that security operatives have been mounted at specific places at the assembly complex as the committee started its sitting on Thursday, October 25 over the money taking scandal involving the governor in a video.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ganduje was caught in a short shocking video clip posted by Jafar Jafar, a publisher of Daily Nigerian news portal revealing how the Kano governor was collecting bundle of dollars as part of his share from some contractors.

The hearing set to commence at 11am is presently being witnessed by a legion of loyalists of the governor.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano state government had reacted to a report by an online media platform, alleging that the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje was involved in graft.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Kano state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the report was written with a clear view to blackmail and extort the governor.

