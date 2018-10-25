Check out what Instagram users did to Wizkid’s 3rd baby mama for not posting the new video

Ever since Wizkid’s new Fever video hit the internet on Wednesday, October 24, his fans have said all sorts of things for making use of his colleague, Tiwa Savage, as the video vixen.

The video has given many people the chills as they cannot get enough of the drama and sizzling romance on display in the so called 'movie'. Fever has emerged as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube with over one million views in less than 24 hours after its release.

For not sharing the video on Instagram, trolls have taken to Wizkid’s third baby mama’s handle to call out Jada P.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage, Wizkid finally react to their sensational intimacy in the video Fever

An IG user identified as @diddy_vanessa wrote: “Jada we are waiting! Post the video on your page.” She replied: “Please let it organically break the internet some more. Or do you want to advise me on how to do my job…”

When another told her: “Supporting baby mama, how the fever video?” She replied: “Hope it breaks the internet today as planned.”

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Legit.ng earlier reported that while Wizkid and his video vixen Tiwa is giving many the good feelings, Teebillz has had to receive the brunt of what their intimacy connotes. Teebillz whose real name is Tunde Ibrahim Balogun is the ex-husband of Tiwa Savage. The couple who got married in November 2013 got divorced just a few years after.

Nawa o!

Is Wizkid a DeadBeat Dad??? - Nigeria News Today | Legit TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng