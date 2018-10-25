Budget office reveals Nigeria's major problem

- Nigeria's major problem have been revealed

The director of budget at the Ministry of National Planning, Ben Akabueze, has said that Nigeria is currently facing a serious revenue problem lately.

Akabueze said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was subsidising every litre of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, consumed in the country by N53.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 24, at the Strategic Dialogues on the Morocco-Nigeria Relations in Abuja, Akabueze said the sum as under-recovery, stressing that it was the term that the NNPC often called it.

Akabueze said: “For us in Nigeria, lately there has been a lot of talk about government’s borrowings and those who talk about it are justified to express the concern. But the truth is that I think we are generally having the wrong discussion. I personally don’t think we have a debt problem, but we have a serious revenue problem, which, if we do not address, will snowball into a debt problem.

“But instead of having a discussion around the revenue issue, we are talking about the debt. Morocco, for instance, has a 63% debt to GDP ratio; we have a 20 per cent debt to GDP ratio. Morocco has over 3.4% deficit to the GDP ratio; we have a statutory cap of three per cent.

"The real issue is that in 2017, for instance, our debt service to revenue ratio crossed 60 per cent. There are two options of a policy standpoint in trying to address the numerator, which is debt, at a time when you have huge infrastructure deficit that needs to be addressed.

“And this is also at a time when the economy remains pretty fragile and, therefore, government spending is critical to sustain and drive growth. Therefore, focusing on the numerator in times like this may not be the solution. This is why revenue is what we need to focus on."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had lamented some changes made by the National Assembly on the 2018 budget proposal.

Legit.ng gathered that the president said that the budgets was proposed by the executive according to its policies and projects but regretted that the National Assembly increased its own costs.

