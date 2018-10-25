Europa League: 5 matches of the new round you should not miss

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea will be in action on Thursday, October 25, when the third round of Europa League matches kick off.
Both have not lost a game since the tournament kicked off few weeks back and they will hope to maintain status quo at the end of their various meetings.
With both also avoiding defeats in their last Premier League matches over the weekend, their opponents will also be mindful of how they approach the game so as not to get punished.
Below are five key games that football fans should not miss when this round of games kick off by 6pm Nigerian time.
1. Sporting CP - Arsenal - Premier League giants Arsenal travel to Estádio José Alvalade for their Europa League match day three encounter against Portuguese topflight side Sporting CP.
Both teams have maintained a 100% start to the UEFA second tier championship having won their first two games.
They are tied on six points on the log but the Gunners are atop of Group E table with better goals difference.
However, the outcome of the meeting will determine who stays at the summit of the log with better points.
Unai Emery's men will be hoping they can make this their 11th straight win in all competitions if they win this evening away from home.
2. Milan - Real Betis - Gennaro Gattuso's men will hope to continue their impressive run in the UEFA second tier competition with a win over their Spanish League counterparts on Thursday evening.
The Rossoneri won their first two Group F meetings against Olympiacos and Dudelange to sit atop of the log.
A win for them over Betis will consolidate their chances of reaching the next stage of the tournament.
3. RB Leipzig - Celtic The German Bundesliga have not been convincing in this competition - giving that they only have three points from two games.
Seating second on Group B table, Leipzig will hope to better their standing on the log to ensure they have a better chance of reaching the next stage.
4. Marseille - Lazio - Currently third on group H table, coach Rudi Garcia will aim for his side's first win against their Italian League opposition at Orange Vélodrome this evening.
They will hope build on their form in the French League 1 to pick their first win against the Biancocelesti later this evening.
Lazio are second on the table with three points after two games - three points behind current table toppers Eintracht Frankfurt.
5. Chelsea - BATE Borisov - The Blues have not lost in all competitions this season and playing at home doesn't seem like they will.
They played 2-2 draw against Man United over the weekend and they will hope to build on that performance to make it three wins out of three games in the Europa League.
Although, Eden Hazard and Jorginho are doubtful for the meeting but coach Maurizio Sarri still has enough in his Arsenal to see the game off.
They won the 2013 edition and they are definitely one of the favourites for this one - though Arsenal and a few other teams will pose threats to them in the tourney.
