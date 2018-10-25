US intelligence agencies stunned as Chinese, Russian spies hack Trump’s phone, intercept private conversations

- Chinese and Russian spies have been listening in on President Donald Trump’s conversations with friends and close advisers

- The foreign governments have been intercepting the US president’s calls through cell towers and cables that are part of cellphone networks

- Trump has reportedly continued to use an unsecured personal iPhone, despite warnings from aides that the practice is unsafe

It was revealed on Wednesday, October 24, that casual phone conversations made by US President Donald Trump to friends and close advisers on an unsecured iPhone were been listened to by Chinese and Russian spies.

Trump was warned by US intelligence agencies, that Chinese spies have been eavesdropping on his calls and exploiting the information as they negotiate an ongoing trade dispute, The New York Times reports.

Legit.ng gathers that foreign governments were intercepting the US president’s calls through cell towers and cables that are part of cellphone networks.

Trump has a personal iPhone which is completely unsecure and vulnerable to hackers; in addition to two official iPhones which have been partially secured by the National Security Agency.

Despite warnings from aides that the practice is unsafe, Trump reportedly continues to use the unsecured phone.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US President Donald Trump urged the Spanish government to tackle the Mediterranean migration crisis by building a wall across the Sahara desert.

This was disclosed by the Spanish foreign minister, Josep Borrell, who pointed out that the Sahara stretched for 3,000 miles.

