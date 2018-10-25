Music star Paul Okoye spotted with beautiful Nollywood twins Chidimma and Chidiebere Aneke (photo)

The Nigerian showbiz industry can boast of beautiful and talented personalities but only a few number of twin entertainers.
Legit.ng gathered that popular twin music star, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, was pictured with Nollywood actresses, Chidimma and Chidiebere Aneke, famously called the Aneke twins, in Kigali, Rwanda.
The stars were all smiles as they posed for a photo. They obviously looked at ease in each other’s company.
The Aneke twins in their usual style were spotted wearing similar outfits. They rocked multi-coloured ankara jackets paired with white ripped jeans while Paul wore a simple black top with joggers as he packed his dreads to the back.
See other photos of the twin sisters below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that the twin sisters recently celebrated their birthday by sharing glamorous new photos.
Through the birthday inspired photos released, the beautiful ladies showed that they had rarely aged and their beauty has not faded in the least.
Also, the twofold took time out to appreciate each other as they doled out nicely written words to themselves:
"My cute twin sister @realchidiebereaneke a friend I can never stop thinking about. My one and only angelic sister who has always been my funny companion, Today is our birthday and it appears so unique to me that I can’t stop shedding the tears of Joy of been your twin sister. I love you to the core and it will always be so forever. Happy birthday��"
[embedded content]
