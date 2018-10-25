Appeal court nullifies bench warrant on INEC chairman

- The arrest warrant issued by Federal High Court in Abuja against chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, has been nullified

- Justice Stephen Pam gave the order following the absence of Yakubu’s team of lawyers in court and there was no explanation as to why they were absent

- Abuja division of the court of appeal, however, halted the warrant to arrest Yakubu by Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court

The earlier arrest warrant issued by Federal High Court in Abuja against chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has been nullified by the FCT division of the court of appeal.

Federal High Court in Abuja insisted that the Inspector-General of Police must arrest and produce Yakubu in court on Tuesday, August 16.

The Punch reports that the INEC boss refused to honour a judgment of the supreme court delivered in December 2014 which directed INEC to recognise him as the chairman of the PDP in the state.

READ ALSO: Police declares 8 people wanted

A five-man panel of the court of appeal led by Justice Abdu Aboki unanimously set aside the arrest warrant on the grounds that the INEC chairman was denied fair hearing in the proceedings leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, the court of appeal also ordered that the case file be taken away from the judge who issued the arrest warrant and be re-assigned to another judge of the court who would start the matter afresh.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja insisted that the Inspector-General of Police must arrest and produce the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, in court on August 16.

Justice Stephen Pam gave the order following the absence of Yakubu’s team of lawyers in court and there was no explanation as to why they were absent.

“At the commencement of proceedings, counsel to the applicant, Kanayo Okafor, informed the court that the Court of Appeal on Monday, August 13, asked the court to stay proceedings in the matter.

“The counsel to the respondent is not in court and no reason has been given for their absence. The contempt proceedings and the bench warrant issued for the arrest of Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman still subsists, the I-G is to carry out the order of the arrest of Yakubu.

“This court being a court of record has nothing to prove that there was an order for stay from the Court of Appeal," the judge ruled.

How Masked DSS Gunmen Stormed the National Assembly (The True Story) on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng