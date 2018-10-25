Mourning as Speaker Yakubu Dogara declares late lawmaker's seat vacant

- Speaker Yakubu Dogara has declared a late lawmaker's seat vacant

- The lawmaker, late Funke Adedoyin, died of cancer

- He also used the avenue to announce the recent defection in the House of Rep

Following the death of Funke Adedoyin, a House of Representatives member representing Kwara state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Speaker Yakubu Dogara has declared the seat of the late lawmaker vacant.

Daily Trust reports that the speaker declared the seat vacant in compliance with the recommendation of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased lawmaker who was representing Ekiti/Irepodun constituency of Kwara state died after a long battle with cancer.

Speaker Yakubu said: "I wish to declare vacant the seat of late Olufunke Adedoyin, who was until her death an honorable member representing Ekiti/Irepodun Constituency of Kwara state in the House of Representatives.

“This is in compliance with the requirements of the 1999 constitution as amended."

The speaker also used the avenue to announce the defection of two lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the recent defections in the lower chamber took a new turn as Hassan Omale of PDP joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP), while Mohammed Soba of APC resigned his position from the party.

Soba said he would announce his new political party soon.

Omale is representing Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi state, while Mohammed Soba represents Soba constituency of Kaduna state.

