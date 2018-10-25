Mourning as Speaker Yakubu Dogara declares late lawmaker's seat vacant

- Speaker Yakubu Dogara has declared a late lawmaker's seat vacant
- The lawmaker, late Funke Adedoyin, died of cancer
- He also used the avenue to announce the recent defection in the House of Rep
Following the death of Funke Adedoyin, a House of Representatives member representing Kwara state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Speaker Yakubu Dogara has declared the seat of the late lawmaker vacant.
Daily Trust reports that the speaker declared the seat vacant in compliance with the recommendation of the 1999 constitution as amended.
Legit.ng gathers that the deceased lawmaker who was representing Ekiti/Irepodun constituency of Kwara state died after a long battle with cancer.
READ ALSO: Missing General: Police declares 8 people wanted
Speaker Yakubu said: "I wish to declare vacant the seat of late Olufunke Adedoyin, who was until her death an honorable member representing Ekiti/Irepodun Constituency of Kwara state in the House of Representatives.
“This is in compliance with the requirements of the 1999 constitution as amended."
The speaker also used the avenue to announce the defection of two lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the recent defections in the lower chamber took a new turn as Hassan Omale of PDP joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP), while Mohammed Soba of APC resigned his position from the party.
Soba said he would announce his new political party soon.
Omale is representing Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi state, while Mohammed Soba represents Soba constituency of Kaduna state.
Nigeria Latest News: Buhari Reacts To APC Senators’ Betrayal | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles
Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya
Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,
Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record
Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities
By Bashir Bello KATSINA—A Coalition of Dutsinma and Kurfi Youth Mobilization forum has rejected the outcome of the just concluded Katsina All Progressive Congress, APC primaries
Lagos to partner FBRA to rid environment of PET waste
The Lagos State government has indicated interest to partner with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance FBRA, on the eradication of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
How to cook Rivers native soup with fresh fish
In this article, we want to tell you how to cook Rivers native soup. The recipe requires fresh sea products to achieve a unique taste
Obaseki charges Police Command to root out criminal gangs in Edo
commends Police for crime reductionEdo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has applauded the Edo State Police Command led by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo,
These are the pan-African designers you can look forward to seeing at Lagos Fashion Week
The great thing about Lagos Fashion Week is that it extends its reach right across Africa in its quest for innovative design talent. The official
Army repairs dilapidated Abia school, procure sports equipment
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA- SUCCOUR is on the way of the management and pupils of Onu Ibina Primary School, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia
Post Your Comment below: >>