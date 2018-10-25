4 stars of the UCL matchday 3 who are favourites to win player of the week

Matchday 3 in the Champions League took place across all centers in Europe and there were players that stood out.

No team have been destined for elimination after the first round of matches and no team have also been guaranteed qualification into the next round.

There were exciting results in some of the group matches and also players that made huge impact for their respective clubs.

READ ALSO: Chelsea flop Bakayoko to quit AC Milan, set for another loan switch to Marseille

Here are four players that could win the UEFA Player of the Week

1. Edin Dzeko

The Roma striker has continued from where he left off on matchday 2 scoring two goals in his side's 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow.

The Bosnian now has scored five goals in three matches this season as his show of strength and clinical finishing was too much for the Russian side to handle.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

2. Mohamed Salah

The toast of European football last season produced another fine display as he opened his account in this season's competition scoring a brace against visiting Red Star Belgrade.

Although Salah has had a slow start to the season but the Egyptian is gradually getting back into his scoring best that caught the world by storm.

3. David Silva

The magical touch of the Spaniard was exceptional in Manchester City's 3-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donestk in midweek in Ukraine.

Silva opened the scoring for City and was instrumental to two other goals goals scored by Aymeric Laporte and Benardo Silva.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

4. Achraf Hakimi

The surprise inclusion to the list is the Moroccan defender, his contribution to Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 trouncing of Atletico Madrid at the Signa Iguna Park was at his highest level.

Hakimi's show of pace and power in the match was eye-catching and to wrap it up he provided three assists in four of the goals scored by his teammates.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng