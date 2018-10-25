Zenith bank splashes N24.6m on women basketball league

Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 unveiled a N24.6m sponsorship package for the Women Basketball Premier League sponsored by the bank.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the General Manager/zonal head of the Ikeja branch of the financial institution, Akin Ogunranti, who represented the Group Managing Director, Peter Amangbo, said they were happy investing in women basketball and would continue to do so.
Ogunranti said: “Over the last 13 years, Zenith Bank has sponsored the NBBF Women Basketball League, as our own contribution to the society and especially to youth development, which is the core of our Corporate Social Responsibility.
“The partnership with NBBF has come a long way with just four teams in 2005, the league has expanded to 19 sides in this year competition, we are indeed delighted that our intervention is bringing result in the area of women youth developments.
“Our sponsorship of the league has helped to raise the profile of female basketball in the country and contributed in no small measure in discovery of many talents.
“Some of the players now play in different league across the world. Many of the players in the league also play for the national team, representing the country in youth and senior basketball league competition across the world.”
Speaking also at the occasion, the Vice President of the NBBF, Babs Ogunade, who represented the president, Musa Kida, said they are using the funds to support the teams and there won’t be any prize money as they try as much as possible to protect the players.
This year’s abridged league will see a total of twenty-one teams competing for honours at three locations with the preliminaries holding from the Sunday, October 28 in Abuja and Enugu. The finals will hold at the National Stadium, Lagos in early November.
[Sponsored]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles
Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya
Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,
Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record
Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kwankwanso’s youths want EFCC, ICPC to investigate Ganduje video
By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano The Kwankwasiyya Youth Wing has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to immediately
Liverpool, Chelsea on standby as Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell midfielder for N36.3bn in January
- Premier League wait on Real Madrid as they are ready to sell Marco Asensio - Ligue 1 champions, PSG, have also been linked with
Minimum wage: Labour holds nationwide mass protest Oct 30
Vows not to negotiate figure again with govtSays 2019 elections’ll be pay back time for govt By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru Organised Labour, yesterday, fixed Tuesday,October
Tech: Extreme weather could trigger a global beer shortage that causes prices to skyrocket worldwide
Researchers have uncovered a link between severe weather conditions, such as extreme drought or heat, and the global consumption of beer. Rising global temperatures
2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has mocked a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu. Obasanjo said he did not know the
Breaking: Fayose pleads not guilty, denied bail as trial adjourned till Wednesday
By Anthony Ogbonna The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Monday, denied the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose bail in
Post Your Comment below: >>