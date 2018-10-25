Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

BBNaija's Deeone blast Princess on social media, she reacts by calling him a mad man



Earlier, Legit.ng reported BBNaija's Ifunnada and Deeone had a brawl on social media following what was supposed to be a joke. It would appear that the Big Brother male contestant is having it out with yet another female housemate.

Deeone whose conflict with Ifunnada stirred a lot of conflict has shown that his 'angry cup' is not yet full by taking a swipe at yet another female housemate named Princess.

The quarrel erupted when Princess talked about an upcoming video show in a video advert. In vouching for the event, she mentioned Deeone's name and asked him to come pay homage to him.

This is due to the sheer fact that Deeone is a comedian, and he has been running on this path ever since leaving the BBNaija house. He was, in fact, the person who put together the comedy show Princess referred to in her video.

READ ALSO: Ex-BBNaija star Princess shows off her recently enhanced body after allegedly going under the knife

Deeone after seeing this remark went on to make a controversial remark about his former housemate. He insinuated that she was a runs girl with big gods.

“Pay homage to who?? runs geh?? or small girl with big God?"

This statement made by Deeone made Princess angry so that she wrote a remark which fueled the already growing feud.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Princess called Deeone a mad man just as she had other not so pleasant remarks about him. See their full dialogue below:

BBNaija's Deeone and Princess take a swipe at each other

BBNaija's Deeone and Princess take a swipe at each other Source: Comediandeeone

What's more, the comedian who bashed Deeone took to threatening the organisation that sponsored the comedy show.

PAY ATTENTION: Love, relationship, marriage on Africa Love Aid

He made the threat in a post which was liked by other BBNaija former contestants like Bitto, Rico and Leo Dasilva. However, the reason for his calling out the organisation is yet to be known.

BBNaija 2018: Bitto explains why the housemates engage in plenty ‘romantic activities’ | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 07:11:00 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles

0 News 25/10/2018 04:56:00 Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya

Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,

0 News 25/10/2018 05:55:00 Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 08:43:00 Floyd Mayweather shows off his gigantic new home that has a cinema, 225-bottle wine rack and candy shop (photos)

Floyd Mayweather shows off his gigantic new home that has a cinema, 225-bottle wine rack and candy shop (photos)

- Floyd Mayweather has bought a new mansion for himself and his family - The 41-year-old American boxer took to social media to show the

0 News 23/10/2018 15:44:00 Take note: Nigeria to experience hot, dry weather on Wednesday, October 24

Take note: Nigeria to experience hot, dry weather on Wednesday, October 24

- NiMet has predicted partly cloudy, hot and dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country - It also predicted

0 News 25/10/2018 06:00:00 BBNaija's Deeone blast Princess on social media, she reacts by calling him a mad man

BBNaija's Deeone blast Princess on social media, she reacts by calling him a mad man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported BBNaija's Ifunnada and Deeone had a brawl on social media following what was supposed to be a joke. It would appear that

0 News 23/10/2018 10:30:00 Fraud allegations: Oshiomhole asks court to strike out suit

Fraud allegations: Oshiomhole asks court to strike out suit

- Oshiomhole has asked a court to strike out a suit seeking to compel the EFCC to investigate allegations of corruption against him- Bishop Osadolor

0 News 20/10/2018 12:09:00 Infuriated Mourinho gets Twitter talking after being restrained from fighting a Chelsea coach

Infuriated Mourinho gets Twitter talking after being restrained from fighting a Chelsea coach

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal

Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal

Journalists and civil servants, trapped by the imposition of an emergency 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on Sunday, have recounted their ordeal. Several of

Most Watched Movies

cron