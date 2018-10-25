2019: Northerners disown statement threatening Atiku to drop Obi or he'll lose their support

- A group of youths in the north known as Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has disowned a statement that asked Atiku Abubakar to choose another running mate for 2019
- The NYLF said that the person who made the statement, one Comrade Elliot Afiyo, is not even a northerner
- It described such a rumour as a distraction and diversionary in nature
Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), has cautioned south-east leaders to stop using youths who are not even northerners to fight their brother. They were reacting to the statement credited to one Comrade Elliot Afiyo on behalf of northern youths.
The statement called for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag-bearer of the PDP, to choose another running mate that would be acceptable to them, adding that they would not support the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, since he is allegedly anti north, Vanguard reports.
READ ALSO: Secondus, Atiku reportedly pacify Ekweremadu not to leave PDP
A statement signed by Comrade Bajudu Joseph Mamman, the president of the group, its secretary, Comrade Garba Ubala and representatives from other states in the north, denied Elliot Afiyo being their member and said that his name was, first and foremost, not a Hausa name.
NYLF's statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a protest visit to His Excellency, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR at Abeokuta by a youth group impersonating the Northern Youth Leaders Forum, against the nomination of Obi, CON, as the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.
"Ordinarily, we would wave off this impersonation as part of political intrigues we are aware of, but to mislead the nation by misleading a former president is unacceptable to us, therefore we cannot keep quiet while our organisation is all over the media for the wrong reasons caused by people unknown to us.”
The group remembered how in October 2018, some people who turned out to be Igbo leaders invited them to Fajumali Hotel and Resort at No. 7 Mayere Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, and offered them N10 million to publish that northern youths rejected Peter Obi as the vice presidential candidate.
They said it was their refusal, which was widely published on social media that led to the declaration of using a fake name.
However, the allegation by NYLF that Obi is anti-north and a major sponsor of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has, however, been referred to as a distraction and “an attempt to give the dog a bad name in order to hang it.”
Obi, through his special adviser, Valentine Obienyem, reacted to the allegation, saying: “The alleged ‘crimes’ exist only in the imagination of those making the ridiculous allegation. Mr. Peter Obi is a liberal and patriotic Nigerian who has never at any time conducted himself in a manner to suggest that he is either anti any ethnic group or a sponsor of any secessionist group.”
“Immediately the Presidential flag bearer of the PDP, His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, announced the choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate, joy was universal, hailing his preference as one of the best news coming out from our father land.
"All those that knew Obi very well for what he did in the past, both in his private business and governance of Anambra State and thereafter, wrote eulogies of him. Researchers went to work.
"After careful and painstaking analyses of his past, they submitted that he is humble, hard working, knowledgeable about the economy, aware of the myriad of problems of the country, detribalised and possessed of centripetal notion about the unity of the country.
"Any person truthful to himself would agree that never in the history of Nigeria did naming of running mates elicited comparable reactions.” Obienyem pointed out that “since leaving office, Obi has been busy visiting schools all over the country, from Cross River to Sokoto. Obi has been busy diagnosing the problems of the country and offering solutions.
"Obi has been busy preaching the unity of the country and how good governance will solve the problems in Nigeria, caused by cumulative years of leadership failure that make the protest under review suspicious and, in fact, an attempt to give the dog a bad name in other to hang it.”
“We do not need such a distraction now. What we need is joining of hands together as we collectively seek solutions to our problems.”
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!
He remarked that by advising Atiku to pick another running mate from the south-south, “the NYLF betrayed its real agenda, which is to deny Ndigbo the opportunity to produce Nigeria’s Vice President in 2019.”
Obienyem pointed out that such agitations will prove abortive eventually. Rather, he urged Nigerians “to continue to give their full support to the Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi ticket, the only real hope available to Nigerians in the 2019 presidential elections.”
He promised Obi’s supporters that the ex-governor would continue to uphold rectitude and their confidence in his reputation.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said that the choice of Obi by Atiku will take the party nowhere.
Ade Omole, leader of the chapter newsmen on Friday, October 12, in Abuja, that the choice of the former Anambra governor would not in anyway guarantee votes for the PDP in the southeast.
Atiku's acceptance speech after being declared PDP presidential flag-bearer | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.Super Eagles
Why I Collected My Car After Breaking Up With Actress Empress - Timaya
Timaya in this new interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress,
Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record
Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
South South group congratulates Atiku, Obi
By Akpokona Omafuaire THE South-South Atiku/Obi Support Base has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer for his electoral victory, saying that
My mum has been crying - Nigerian man who confessed he's gay reveals
- Nigerian-born Daniel Yomi got a ton of support when he came out of the closet recently- The student of Bournemouth University, UK, however got
Check out message Italian giants sent Lionel Messi after Barcelona confirmed he will be out for 3 weeks
- Lionel Messi is injured and he is expected to be out of action for three weeks - He will miss the next El Clasico
Lagos APC leaders insist on Governor Ambode's impeachment
- It appears there is no political relief yet for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode- Despite losing his re-election bid, APC leaders in Lagos state are reportedly
There is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, vowed never to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja where he was
Tanzanian police say driver identified in kidnap of billionaire, Mohammed Dewji
Tanzanian police said Friday they had identified the driver of a vehicle used in the kidnapping of Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji, who was snatched over
Post Your Comment below: >>