Wizkid Tiwa Savage “Romance” Fever Video Breaks Record

Nigerian top musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has decided to put the whole world in a frenzy with his new raunchy video with Nigerian female superstar, Tiwa Savage.
Wizkid’s Fever video has broken Nigerian YouTube record as the most watched video in less than 24 hours.
The video for Fever has garnered over one million YouTube views and counting in 21 hours.
The video features Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage who plays his love interest. Their chemistry has the internet talking.
Earlier in the day, they were the top two trending topics worldwide.
The two who continually spring updating rumors have decided to make it more glaring with their loved-up act in Wizkids new video “Fever”
Shortly after the video dropped, Wizkid wrote;
This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best friend...
The previous record holder was Davido for his ”Assurance ” video with the girlfriend, Chioma. The video garnered one million views in 24 hours.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=haA7DpK9Z4k
