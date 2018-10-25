This exposive back pimple video is so satisfying

Back pimples are the most inconvenient of all zits. That's a fact. You can't get them with the right facial cleanser or a cleansing brush.

Though there are gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot, the best solution for a back zit is a satisfyingly juicy pop. Sometimes you've got to call in reinforcements.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned these pimple popping into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying pimple pop you'll see all week.

In the video, one person complains of what appears to be a small spot on their upper back. What seems to be a small tinge of bacne is actually an explosive zit ripe for the picking. Don't judge a book by its cover. Need proof? Check it out, but remember, it's not for the faint of heart.

Uh, wow. Like these lost souls in the video, you began the journey thinking it'd be a quick pop, but it was actually the release of a lost pus universe. Their screams of joy and satisfaction are truly relatable.

In some cases (likely this one, for example), a dermatologist's advice is necessary. If you haven't seen an expert and if the condition persists, pain is severe, or if you notice any signs of an infection, head to a doctor. Some bacne just can't be popped without professional advice.