Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

This exposive back pimple video is so satisfying



Back pimples are the most inconvenient of all zits. That's a fact. You can't get them with the right facial cleanser or a cleansing brush.

Though there are gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot, the best solution for a back zit is a satisfyingly juicy pop. Sometimes you've got to call in reinforcements.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned these pimple popping into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying pimple pop you'll see all week.

In the video, one person complains of what appears to be a small spot on their upper back. What seems to be a small tinge of bacne is actually an explosive zit ripe for the picking. Don't judge a book by its cover. Need proof? Check it out, but remember, it's not for the faint of heart.

 

Uh, wow. Like these lost souls in the video, you began the journey thinking it'd be a quick pop, but it was actually the release of a lost pus universe. Their screams of joy and satisfaction are truly relatable.

In some cases (likely this one, for example), a dermatologist's advice is necessary. If you haven't seen an expert and if the condition persists, pain is severe, or if you notice any signs of an infection, head to a doctor. Some bacne just can't be popped without professional advice.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9022784&type=article&ctxId=4898&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=This+exposive+back+pimple+video+is+so+satisfying&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Fmens-health%2Fthis-exposive-back-pimple-video-is-so-satisfying-id9022784.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 14:57:00 Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria

Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria

A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A

0 News 25/10/2018 15:00:00 Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission

0 News 25/10/2018 15:00:00 Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire

Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire

In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 19:37:00 Nathan Egba, Sylva’s Top ally, finally defects to PDP

Nathan Egba, Sylva’s Top ally, finally defects to PDP

By Samuel OyadonghaYENAGOA – A top ally of former Governor and Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Nathan Egba,

0 News 22/10/2018 02:22:00 Buhari, Talon commission Seme ECOWAS post

Buhari, Talon commission Seme ECOWAS post

By Monsuru Olowoopejo Lagos—President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, will tomorrow perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of

0 News 19/10/2018 06:57:00 Ex-Speaker drags APC, INEC to court over Delta primaries

Ex-Speaker drags APC, INEC to court over Delta primaries

- Victor Ochei called for the cancellation of the APC primary election in Delta- He claimed the party and INEC id not use the approved

0 News 25/10/2018 11:00:00 Peter Obi: Why should northern youths decide candidate from Igboland? – Groups

Peter Obi: Why should northern youths decide candidate from Igboland? – Groups

By Chinonso Alozie, OwerriScores of Igbo groups under the aegies of National Igbo Youths Council, NIYC, Thursday challenged some Northern youths to prove the

0 News 24/10/2018 09:22:00 No decision yet on whether to impose new sanctions on Russia – Bolton

No decision yet on whether to impose new sanctions on Russia – Bolton

The U.S. has not decided on whether it would impose additional sanctions on Russia, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir

0 News 19/10/2018 11:06:00 Latest news on Atiku Abubakar and the online grant scandal

Latest news on Atiku Abubakar and the online grant scandal

Read on to find out the details of an online grants scandal which Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has dissociated itself from.Photo: tellerreport.comLatest news

Most Watched Movies

cron