Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Ranking



The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places from 48th to 44th in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 25.

Super Eagles 44th in FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles were ranked 48th in the last ranking released by the world football governing body for the month of September.

Super Eaglesplay The Super Eagles are now the third best team on the continent (Twitter/John Ogu )

Following two impressive wins in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against the Mediterrenean Knights of Libya the Super Eagles eagles moved up four places.

Super Eagles third in Africa

In the last rankings the Super Eagles occupied the 48th position in world football but were also ranked fifth in Africa behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR and Morocco.

The latest rankings however reveal that the Super Eagles not only improved on the world stage but also on the continent.

Super Eaglesplay The Super Eagles recorded two wins against Libya in the AFCON qualifiers (NFF)

Nigeria are now third in Africa just behind Tunisia who moved up one place to 22, while Senegal maintained the 25th spot.

Other top ranked teams in Africa include Congo DR (46), Morocco (47), Cameroon (51), Ghana (52), Burkina Faso (57), Egypt (58) and Côte d'Ivoire (64).

Belgium top in world ranking

Belgium were joint top with reigning world champions France in the September FIFA rankings.

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their quarterfinal encounter played on Friday, July 6.play Belgium are now the best team in the world (CNN Sport)

Roberto Martinez side have however moved clear at the top of the rankings released by the world football governing body.

Just one points separates the top two as they both played out a draw in their respective friendly games and won their UEFA Nations League group games against tough opposition.

Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann were the hero for France on Twitter as they beat Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter final encounter of 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, July 6.play World Champions France move to second in latest FIFA Rankings (French team)

World Ranking

1. Belgium 2 France 3 Brazil 4 Croatia 5 England 6 Uruguay 7 Portugal 8 Switzerland 9 Spain 10 Denmark

