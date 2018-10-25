Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

The legendary designer and style pioneer, Dapper Dan will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend – Register NOW to Attend | 10th & 11th November 2018



Fashion Innovator

With his eponymous store on 125th street, Dapper Dan pioneered street wear in the early 1980s, co-opting luxury branding to design original garments with high-end detail. A leading driver of the 80s chic style, Dapper Dan began making clothes in Harlem, during which he was known for giving rap its signature music style, styling everyone from Big Daddy Kane to Mike Tyson.

He then went on to outfit entertainers and other celebrities including Eric B & Rakim, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah, P.Diddy, Floyd Mayweather and many more.

In 2017 Gucci partnered with Dapper Dan to reopen his atelier as well as release a Gucci-Dapper Dan collaboration exploring the design synergies between the designer and Gucci’s creative director.

[embedded content]

Dapper Dan has been featured on platforms including The New York Times, Elle, Vogue W Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, CNN and Netflix. His works have been on display at The Smithsonian, The Museum at FIT, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Museum of Modern Art.

Date: Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Time: 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dapper Dan will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share his insights on Making A Fashion Statement.

To register for his Masterclass click here.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 06:16:00 Forced Prostitution: Link To Nigerian Juju Is Useful Nonsense By Leo Igwe

Forced Prostitution: Link To Nigerian Juju Is Useful Nonsense By Leo Igwe

On October 23, 2018, I addressed a stakeholder meeting, the Academy of Nations, in Munich in Germany. This meeting brought together representatives of the police

0 News 25/10/2018 07:03:00 REPORT: How Outdated Academic Materials Affect Quality Of Tertiary Education

REPORT: How Outdated Academic Materials Affect Quality Of Tertiary Education

Achieving quality education is hinged on so many variables, from funding to the person passing on the knowledge.However, trouble looms when the person who is

0 News 25/10/2018 07:20:00 Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

Some human rights activists and students have staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to demand justice for late Ochanya Ochiga, a 13-year-old girl, who was

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 13:24:00 Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts

Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts

Ayodele Balogun distinctly known as Wizkid has set social media ablaze with his recent move. Only recently, he released the video of his hit song

0 News 19/10/2018 15:28:00 Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Lokoja, Oct. 19, 2018 Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter. Newsmen

0 News 23/10/2018 09:15:00 APGA sets up reconciliation committee

APGA sets up reconciliation committee

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.The National Headquarters of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate,

0 News 21/10/2018 02:25:00 2019: Group assures Buhari, Ogboru of victory

2019: Group assures Buhari, Ogboru of victory

Group under the auspices of Delta Dream Team has assured President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Great Ogboru of overwhelming victory in the forthcoming 2019 general

0 News 23/10/2018 00:01:00 Shops owned by Nigerians burnt in fresh xenophobic attack in South Africa

Shops owned by Nigerians burnt in fresh xenophobic attack in South Africa

Nine shops belonging to Nigerians based in South Africa were burnt during an attack in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg. Habib Miller, Publicity Secretary,  Nigerian Union in South

0 News 24/10/2018 15:45:00 Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Rohr, others witness Aiteo Cup final

Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Rohr, others witness Aiteo Cup final

.. As Enugu Rangers Lift Trophy DELTA State Governor,  Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Enugu State counterpart,  Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, President of Nigeria Football Federation,  Mr Pinnick

Most Watched Movies

cron