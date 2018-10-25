Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Photos: New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal



President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.

FG has made remarkable efforts in trade support infrastructure- Amaechi
President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port Harcourt, around 12: 30 pm will commission the terminal which is one of its kind in the country.

Below are pictures of the terminal:

New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

Most Watched Movies

