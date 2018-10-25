Photos: New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.
FG has made remarkable efforts in trade support infrastructure- Amaechi
President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port Harcourt, around 12: 30 pm will commission the terminal which is one of its kind in the country.
Below are pictures of the terminal:
Related Articles
The Return Of Nnamdi Kanu By Jideofor Adibe
The recent re-surfacing of Nnamdi Kanu, the uncouth leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Israel, raises more questions than answers: How did
Forced Prostitution: Link To Nigerian Juju Is Useful Nonsense By Leo Igwe
On October 23, 2018, I addressed a stakeholder meeting, the Academy of Nations, in Munich in Germany. This meeting brought together representatives of the police
REPORT: How Outdated Academic Materials Affect Quality Of Tertiary Education
Achieving quality education is hinged on so many variables, from funding to the person passing on the knowledge.However, trouble looms when the person who is
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
New Ooni of Ife’s wife pictured crossing a spill of blood, in fulfillment of her marriage rites
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Alleged N400m fraud : EFCC alleges plot to scuttle Metuh’s trial
..as court stays execution of order for trial of 3 Channels TV presenters By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on
Nasarawa APC Reps candidate denies allegation of sexual gratification
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Edo unveils Godwin Obaseki’s Girls’ Club, maps out gender equality plan
The Office of the Wife of the Edo State Governor in collaboration with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has unveiled the
Strategy: A productivity expert with half a million followers says there's one tool every successful person uses to reach a goal — but it can also hold you back
Successful people build habits by measuring their progress — and it can be as much of a hindrance as a benefit, according to productivity expert
Post Your Comment below: >>