Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

By Anthony Ogbonna
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.
President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port Harcourt, around 12: 30 pm will commission the terminal which is one of its kind in the country.
He was received by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike.
The terminal project which began in 2013 with a $500 million loan taken from China, has three others in line which are those of Abuja, Kano and Lagos.
The minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, is also present at the commissioning, including other top government functionaries.
Related Articles
Don’t Hoard Petrol, We Have Plenty In Stock – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has warned petroleum products consumers across the country against mishandling of products as dry season sets in. The Corporation gave
EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole
<div id="mvp-content-body-top" relative"=""> The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams
Fraudsters Duping Ladies Desirous Of Marrying Me – Ooni
Ladies desirous of marrying the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, might have been duped by fraudsters who gave them assurances of facilitating the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
NDLEA Arrests Woman Whose Husband Hid Over 200kg Of Indian Hemp At Home
Yakubu Kibo, Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa Stste, has revealed that his command has confiscated 200.7 kilogrammes of a substance
APO: Zambia Rugby joins Algeria and six others in 2019 Gold Cup
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Police allegedly deny knowing its men accompanied suspended NHIS boss to office
The Nigerian police has reportedly denied knowledge of the fact that some of its officers accompanied Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance
Osinbajo, Jonathan, others eulogise Alaafin at 80
Ibadan – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as a true leader who has served the Yorùbá race with
Amuneke meets Tanzanian President
Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his Taifa Stars have been hosted by the country’s President as excitement of a likely AFCON qualification has swept the East
Mysterious man begs to date Mercy Aigbe on Instagram
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>