FG will not restrain activities of organised labour – Ngige

The Federal Government says it will not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue.
Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, spoke in Abuja, when a delegation of the organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), paid him a courtesy visit.
Ngige, via a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the ministry, said government “does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’
According to him, Section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.
“It is the same law that gave birth to the formation of political parties that also empowered the formation of labour unions, hence President Muhammadu Buhari will never tamper with the activities of the unions.
“The Federal Government is committed to working in synergy with the two active labour centres in Nigeria, who are also dynamic members of OATUU with many affiliate unions,’’ he said.
The minister however called on OATUU to work out modalities on how to facilitate the review of its relationship with the Federal Government.
He said this was in terms of funding in view of the ongoing review of the list of international organisations and associations the country belong to.
“The Federal Government recently decided to review the list of international organisations and associations which the country will belong to.
“This is because of the fact that the payments of subvention and statutory contributions to such organisations have started taking toll on the federal treasury.’’
FEC okays 2019-2021 MTEF, pegs oil price at $60 per barrel
Mr Valentine Udeh, leader of the delegation, and Deputy Secretary General of OATUU, said the delegation came to discuss the review of subvention to OATUU by the Federal Government.
He expressed the appreciation of the union to the support it received from the Federal Government.
He also assured of the commitment of the Pan African organisation to continue to cater for the well-being of the continent’s workforce.(NAN)
Related Articles
Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port
President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25
- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration
Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter
- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: 10 things you probably didn't know about 'Coco'
Last year, Disney and Pixar teamed up to release "Coco," a devastatingly beautiful movie about Mexican culture and the holiday Día de los Muertos. In
DELTA 2019: No squabble between us, say Ogboru, Omo-Agege
By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate in Delta State for the 2019 gubernatorial elections, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie
A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance, has identified a very small percentage of Nigeria’s population — the “kleptocratic elites” maintaining a “stranglehold” on the country — as the
Bobrisky offers helping hand to man reportedly living with HIV, promises N200k every month
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Canelo Alvarez signs biggest boxing deal worth $365m deal for 5 years
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Bishop Oyedepo allegedly owns a magnificent structure called Mandate Estate (photos)
Religious leaders in Nigeria are always known for always spreading their wings and investing in the buying and building of magnificent buildings. David Oyedepo, the
Post Your Comment below: >>