Adamawa Poly To Begin Nine New Degree Programmes Next Month

Professor Ibrahim Umar, Rector of Adamawa State Polytechnic, has disclosed that the institution is set to commence degree programmes in nine courses from next month.
According to Umar, the nine courses are all from the sciences and social sciences departments of the institution.
The programme is in affiliation with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.
Umar said more lecturers had been recruited, as modalities for the commencement of the programmes had been concluded for smooth take-off.
According to Umar, the institution has secured approval from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria to start degree programmes in Economics, Management, Accountancy, Computer Sciences and English Languages courses.
The Federal University of Dutse, Jigawa State, has approved Criminology, Political science, Economics and Sociology, respectively for the 2019-2020 session of the institution.
Umar further said the sum of N 3.4 million was appropriated for the construction of Staff Nursery and Primary schools at the Jambutu campus, adding that work had reached advanced stage.
The Rector lauded TETFUND intervention of N75 million Special Grant for the purchase of a coaster bus and 100 units of computers, which has been installed at the main campus to boost academic activities of the polytechnic.
