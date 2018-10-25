Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

Some human rights activists and students have staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to demand justice for late Ochanya Ochiga, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man and his son in Gboko, Benue State.
The protesters, clad in black T-Shirts bearing various inscriptions such as 'I'm Ochanya'; '#Justice4Ochanya'; 'Say No To Rape'; 'We Demand Justice for Ochanya'; 'Jang The Rapist', among others, converged on the Unity Fountain on Thursday morning.
The protesters marched to the Ministry of Justice to register their grievances and demand justice from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami.
The suspects, Andrew Ogbuja, a staff member of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, a final-year student of the Federal University of Agriculture, were said to have abused Ochanya through a series of anal and vaginal rape since she joined their household when she was eight years old.
Medical examinations conducted on the victim showed that Ochiga, a student of Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC), Gboko, developed vesico-vaginal fistula, a condition in which she continuously dripped urine, following damage to her bladder.
Related Articles
Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port
President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25
- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration
Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter
- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Reekado Banks, others thrill audience at Felabration day 4
Felabration, the number one music festival in Africa which is named after iconic Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti is currently ongoing and Legit.ng will be
Lawyer reveals strategy being adopted to get Fayose out of EFCC detention
- Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) reveals that there are plans to get former Governor Ayodele Fayose out of EFCC custody- Ozekhome says Fayose's lawyer will
Now that Obi is running with Atiku
By Collins ObibiNOW that Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State is the running mate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji
SDP hijacked by cabals ahead of 2019, says party chieftain
- The Social Democratic Party (SDP) seems to be having internal issues- A chieftain of the party claims the SDP has been hijacked by cabals-
Learn interesting details about Pasuma's houses
This article is dedicated to one of the most talented and controversial Nigerian artists, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. We are going to discuss Wasiu Alabi Pasuma
APO: MDXI achieves Microsoft Gold Data Centre competency, SAP recertification
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>