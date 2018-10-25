Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Premier League manager blows hot, says his team doesn't deserve to be in the Champions League



- Spurs risk crashing out of the this year's Champions League tourney after draw against PSV

- The EPL side conceded a late minute strike to draw the game 2-2

- Tottenham manager Pochettino expressed disappointment with his players after the game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his side for their failure to beat Dutch League side PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

The EPL side came close to claiming their first win in Europe this season but Luuk de Jong late minute strike ensured both sides shared the spoils after regulation period.

Hirving Lozano opened scoring for the hosts in the 30th minute, but a goal each from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura turned the tide around for the visitors.

READ ALSO: Messi sends emotional message to son Thiago after Barca's win over Inter

The late minute strike from de Jong ensured the home team avoided defeat in the game after Lloris fouled Lozano and was handed marching others by the referee.

