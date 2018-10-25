Premier League manager blows hot, says his team doesn't deserve to be in the Champions League

- Spurs risk crashing out of the this year's Champions League tourney after draw against PSV

- The EPL side conceded a late minute strike to draw the game 2-2

- Tottenham manager Pochettino expressed disappointment with his players after the game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his side for their failure to beat Dutch League side PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

The EPL side came close to claiming their first win in Europe this season but Luuk de Jong late minute strike ensured both sides shared the spoils after regulation period.

Hirving Lozano opened scoring for the hosts in the 30th minute, but a goal each from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura turned the tide around for the visitors.

READ ALSO: Messi sends emotional message to son Thiago after Barca's win over Inter

The late minute strike from de Jong ensured the home team avoided defeat in the game after Lloris fouled Lozano and was handed marching others by the referee.

After the game, Pochettino said: "I'm not going to blame any player. If someone wants to blame a person, it's myself to blame because I am responsible for the team."

He also has this to say about the red card his team got in the game: "In my opinion I think no, but we cannot blame the referee."

He continued: "If you didn't win following what happened then you don't deserve to be in the Champions League.

"Today was a game completely dominated by us but we needed to be more aggressive and score more than twice. We had the chances when the game was open, but you can always concede.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"Now is not the time to find someone to blame like the referee or the decision [to send off Lloris]. If you deserve [to win] and cannot win this type of game, it's so difficult to go ahead.

"Maybe we can qualify but in the end it will be difficult when the opponents [Inter Milan and Barcelona] will be tougher than the one we played today."

Pochettino continued: "One thing is the perception that we are on the same level of Barcelona, or other teams with the habit of winning the Champions League.

"Another is when you play PSV and you have a lot of possibilities to win the game but you don't win. Maybe you start to see the reality in a different way.

"Of course we are so competitive and maybe today we deserved more. But football is not about deserving, it's about being aggressive and scoring more goals than your opponent.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

"We didn't force it. It was like at 2-1 it was only about waiting to try to finish the game. That is why our feeling is so bad, because it was under control the game, we were playing so well.

"The PSV fans were so, so disappointed with the performance of their own team, but it was like it was contagious.

"It looked like we played without goals because it was about keeping possession and trying to play and not about being aggressive in the final third.

"In football you cannot allow the opponent some time to be alive. You need to kill the game and kill the opponent when you have the possibility. If not, always in football you pay."

Legit.ng recalls that Dutch topflight side PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur played 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash.

Hirving Lozano and Luuk de Jong scored for the home team but Lucas Moura and Harry Kane ensure the game ended in stalemate.

Both sides are third and fourth on Group B table and might not qualify for the next round of the competition.

Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng