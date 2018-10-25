Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Alexis Sanchez tipped for stunning January move to Champions League rivals



- Alexis Sanchez could be on his way to Paris-Saint-Germain in January

- He has been struggling for form since he joined Manchester United from Arsenal

- Neymar could leave PSG next year and they want Sanchez as replacement

Chilean football star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the verge of leaving Manchester United with reigning French champions PSG said to be leading the race to sign the striker.

Since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal last January, the former Barcelona star has been struggling at Old Trafford scoring only four goals so far.

There have been reports that Neymar could leave Paris-Saint-Germain in January 2019, and Alexis Sanchez has been identified as a replacement for the Brazilian.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Sanchez’s move to Manchester United has been a bit of a nightmare so far and at 6/4 we wouldn’t be surprised if it ended in January.

“He proved during his four years at Arsenal what a quality player he is and if he does decide to leave Old Trafford, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of clubs who’d be keen to have the Chilean on their books.

“PSG look to be heading the race for his signature at 5/1, ahead of his two former clubs Barcelona and Arsenal, who are 8/1 and 10/1 respectively,''.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United Alexis Sanchez is tipped to return to former club Arsenal in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

According to the report, bookies claim the Chilean forward at 9/1 is expected to leave Old Trafford for the Emirates in January 2019, after he was cautioned by club boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has also informed Sanchez, he might never play for the Red Devils again until he changes his way of life.

Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:39:00 Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port

0 News 25/10/2018 07:29:00 President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration

0 News 25/10/2018 07:32:00 Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 13:06:00 Tech: The Weather Channel's blazing-hot wildfire simulation clearly explains why wildfires are getting so much worse in California and the western US

Tech: The Weather Channel's blazing-hot wildfire simulation clearly explains why wildfires are getting so much worse in California and the western US

California is enduring another grueling wildfire season. But California fire experts say that wildfire season is a near-outdated term, and dangerous fires can happen

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 23/10/2018 10:23:00 Empathising with flood victims

Empathising with flood victims

In  Niger, Edo, Delta, Anambra , Kogi, Rivers, Bayelsa, Benue, Kaduna,  Kwara, Kano and kastina states, the tales are the same–flood victims are  ruing their

0 News 20/10/2018 14:52:00 Mbappe scores again as PSG thrash Amiens for perfect 10

Mbappe scores again as PSG thrash Amiens for perfect 10

Paris Saint-Germain continued the blistering start to their Ligue 1 title defence with a record-extending 10th straight win as Kylian Mbappe scored in a 5-0

0 News 24/10/2018 12:44:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore bright tropical-inspired outfits for a visit to Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. Markle wore a silk floral dress with

0 News 23/10/2018 13:48:00 Umeh’s motion seeking appointment of Ibo as Service Chief suffers setback

Umeh’s motion seeking appointment of Ibo as Service Chief suffers setback

A motion seeking reconstitution of the membership of the National Defence Council (NDC) and the National Security Council (NSC) suffered setback in the Senate on

Most Watched Movies

cron