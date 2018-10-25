Alexis Sanchez tipped for stunning January move to Champions League rivals

- Alexis Sanchez could be on his way to Paris-Saint-Germain in January

- He has been struggling for form since he joined Manchester United from Arsenal

- Neymar could leave PSG next year and they want Sanchez as replacement

Chilean football star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the verge of leaving Manchester United with reigning French champions PSG said to be leading the race to sign the striker.

Since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal last January, the former Barcelona star has been struggling at Old Trafford scoring only four goals so far.

There have been reports that Neymar could leave Paris-Saint-Germain in January 2019, and Alexis Sanchez has been identified as a replacement for the Brazilian.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Sanchez’s move to Manchester United has been a bit of a nightmare so far and at 6/4 we wouldn’t be surprised if it ended in January.

“He proved during his four years at Arsenal what a quality player he is and if he does decide to leave Old Trafford, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of clubs who’d be keen to have the Chilean on their books.

“PSG look to be heading the race for his signature at 5/1, ahead of his two former clubs Barcelona and Arsenal, who are 8/1 and 10/1 respectively,''.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United Alexis Sanchez is tipped to return to former club Arsenal in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

According to the report, bookies claim the Chilean forward at 9/1 is expected to leave Old Trafford for the Emirates in January 2019, after he was cautioned by club boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has also informed Sanchez, he might never play for the Red Devils again until he changes his way of life.

