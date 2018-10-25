Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai threatens traditional rulers with sanctions



- Governor El-Rufai has threatened to sanction traditional leaders in the state

- El-Rufai said the state will enforce the various existing laws that impose costs on communities that permit violence

- He said said provisions of the Riots Damage Laws of 1958, the Collective Damage Law of 1915 and the Peace Preservation Law of 1917 would be enforced in the state

The Kaduna state government has threatened traditional leaders with sanctions over the ongoing crisis between residents of various communities in the state.

The governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, while meeting with the traditional leaders on Tuesday, October 23, over the unrest in the state said, Kaduna state will enforce the various existing laws that impose costs on communities that permit violence in their midst in order to stem the intermittent crises in Kaduna state.

El-Rufai said provisions of the Riots Damage Laws of 1958, the Collective Damage Law of 1915 and the Peace Preservation Law of 1917 would be enforced in Kaduna.

“These laws impose on communities that permit violence in their midst, obliging community members to be charged and levied monies for the costs of repairing damage done during episodes of violence,” El-Rufai said.

"In situations of unrest, it is common for traditional rulers to disclaim any control over unruly youths. It is an excuse we can no longer accept. Where significant sections of a community disdain the counsel or authority of their traditional ruler, it imperils the rationale for keeping the traditional institution and the occupant of the office.

“It is time for a powerful coalition for peace to speak frankly and support actions against those who menace the right of our citizens to live in peace wherever they choose,” he added.

The governor also said that Kaduna state government was working with state's police command to establish a police division in Narayi and Sabon Tasha.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senators have expressed sadness over the crisis in Kaduna state with some of them laying the blame of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Senator Danjuma Laah representing Kaduna South spoke on Wednesday, October 24, saying the governor did not put measures in place to stop the violence.

The senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi, also raised alarm that the curfew put in place was being exploited by some people to cause more harm.

