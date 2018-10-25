UPDATE: Buhari inaugurates new international terminal at Port Harcourt airport (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a new international terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers state.

The President was said to have arrived Port Harcourt around 12:20 pm on Thursday, October 25, for the inauguration.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to be in Rivers state on Thursday, October 25, to inaugurate the reconstructed Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

READ ALSO: Osun 2018 poll: Election observer commends INEC

The president's visit to Rivers was his first visit to the state since he took the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2015.

New international terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport. Photo credit: Channels.

The event had top government functionaries including the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Rivers state is his first since he took the mantle of leadership. Photo credit: Channels.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faulted Governor Nyesom Wike for saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had not done much for Rivers state and the Niger Delta region.

The party said in a statement signed by the state chairman, Ibiamu Ikanya, that former president Goodluck Jonathan who is from the Niger Delta did not think about the region during his six years as the president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement read: ''Jonathan failed the region by not embarking on any meaningful project in the region apart from imposing Chief Nyesom Wike as the Governor of Rivers state to promote insecurity in the State and the region.''

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng