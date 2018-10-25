Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Former Arsenal star vows to punch Fabregas when Chelsea face Bate Borisov in the Europa League



- Fagregas former Arsenal teammate Hleb say he would jokingly punch the Spaniard

- The duo played for the Gunners from 2005 to 2008 without winning a trophy

- They will both meet again when Chelsea clash with Bate Borisov in Europa League

Former Arsenal star Alexander Hleb has joked he will punch his former teammate Cesc Fabregas when Chelsea face off with Bate Borisov in the Europa League.

The pair were teammates with the Gunners from 2005 to 2008 and they failed to win a trophy, losing in Champions League and League Cup finals.

Fabregas went on to play for Barcelona and Chelsea winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as two Premier League titles and the FA Cup.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:39:00 Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port

0 News 25/10/2018 07:29:00 President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration

0 News 25/10/2018 07:32:00 Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 06:15:00 Reps Approve More Borrowing For Presidency

Reps Approve More Borrowing For Presidency

The House of Representatives has approved the request of the Presidency to raise funds from the Eurobond market. The $2.7 billion was listed in the budget

0 News 19/10/2018 07:34:00 PDP Calls For Immediate Reconstitution Of Osun Election Tribunal

PDP Calls For Immediate Reconstitution Of Osun Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Appeal Court to reconstitute the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal. The party's position was contained in

0 News 24/10/2018 08:16:00 Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando

Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando

- Alicia Verrando is Bernardo Silva's partner and they met in France- The 24-year-old has a BSc business administration and management- Benardo was among the

0 News 23/10/2018 08:27:00 Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him

Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him

- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners - The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club- The

0 News 23/10/2018 17:46:00 People are celebrating corruption everyday – Peter Obi

People are celebrating corruption everyday – Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Peter Obi, in his remarks at the plenary on good governance at the just

0 News 19/10/2018 07:07:00 Find out the name of the richest footballer in Nigeria team in 2018

Find out the name of the richest footballer in Nigeria team in 2018

Who is the richest footballer in Nigeria team in 2018? Aren’t you interested in the name of the person who makes his country so proud

Most Watched Movies

cron