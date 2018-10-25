Former Arsenal star vows to punch Fabregas when Chelsea face Bate Borisov in the Europa League

- Fagregas former Arsenal teammate Hleb say he would jokingly punch the Spaniard
- The duo played for the Gunners from 2005 to 2008 without winning a trophy
- They will both meet again when Chelsea clash with Bate Borisov in Europa League
Former Arsenal star Alexander Hleb has joked he will punch his former teammate Cesc Fabregas when Chelsea face off with Bate Borisov in the Europa League.
The pair were teammates with the Gunners from 2005 to 2008 and they failed to win a trophy, losing in Champions League and League Cup finals.
Fabregas went on to play for Barcelona and Chelsea winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as two Premier League titles and the FA Cup.
On the other hand, Hleb has also played for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola before moving to four different teams including Birmingham City, Konyaspor and Krylia Sovetov Samara.
And the 37-year-old is looking forward to reunite with his friend as their teams go head-to-head.
“It will be nice to see Cesc again,” Hleb told the Daily Telegraph . “We’ve been messaging each other. When I see him, I will ... [makes a mock punching gesture] no, I’m joking.”
Hleb was asked of the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League under new Spanish manager Unai Emery after going on a ten-game winning streak.
“Of course," he said, when asked if they can lift the trophy.
"They start not good, but now like a rocket they go up.”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is considering his future away from Stamford Bridge, according to reports.
The 31-year-old has struggled to pin-down a starting place under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri following the arrivals of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.
