President Buhari will never tamper with activities of labour unions - Ngige

The federal government has said it would not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, spoke in Abuja, when a delegation of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) paid him a courtesy visit.

Legit.ng gather that Ngige, via a statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, director of press in the ministry, said the government: “does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’

According to him, section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.

He said: “It is the same law that gave birth to the formation of political parties that also empowered the formation of labour unions, hence President Muhammadu Buhari will never tamper with the activities of the unions.

“The federal government is committed to working in synergy with the two active labour centres in Nigeria, who are also dynamic members of OATUU with many affiliate unions.'’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had urged the organised labour unions to accept the new minimum wage proposal, considering the capacity and ability of the government and the private sector to pay.

Minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call when he received the new director-general of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale, on a visit to his office in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng