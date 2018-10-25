Ekweremadu reportedly weighs options over PDP neglect

- Ike Ekweremadu is reportedly weighing options on whether to dump the PDP

- It was also reported that political associates and supporters of the deputy Senate president were ready to move with him

- Ekweremadu who is the deputy senate president however refuted the claim that he wants to leave the PDP

The most ranking senator from the southeast and deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu is said to be weighing options on whether to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports have it that some major stakeholders, political associates and supporters are ready to move with him to the APC.

However, spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan had debunked the rumours, saying Ekweremadu would never leave the PDP.

READ ALSO: Missing General: Police declares 8 people wanted

“Why would someone like the Deputy Senate President consider joining the APC? This is a party that the highest court in the land just described as being stupid. Who will leave a rebranded party like the PDP and join such a party that has been described in such a derogatory word?” he asked.

Also, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC national publicity secretary said he was not aware of the move by Ekweremadu to join the APC.

“I don’t have such information. I won’t deceive you. But again, it is in the realm of conjecture. If anybody wants to come to the APC, we will wait for the person to come out clearly. Then, it is at that point that we will react to it,” he said.

Daily Trust, quoting an unnamed source said the party would “warmly” welcome the deputy Senate president.

“We have been in touch with him long before now, telling him he has better chances in APC in the current political permutations in the country,” the source said.

“With Peter Obi as VP candidate of the PDP from the south east, Ekweremadu has been edged out; he will definitely fare better in APC because we would win the next general elections and he would return to the National Assembly with all the compliments of his person,” he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng had reported that the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu reportedly threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was pacified by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the chairman, Uche Secondus.

The duo called Ekweremadu and convinced him to drop his threat to leave the party.

It was reported that Ekweremadu was unhappy at not being picked as Atiku’s running mate as the highest ranking Igbo office holder. He was also said to have been sidelined in the decision-making that led to the picking of a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, as Atiku’s running mate.

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng