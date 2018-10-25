Europe giants Juventus, Inter and PSG in heated race to sign Man United star

- Anthony Martial is on the radar of three European giants

- The Frenchman's present contract at Manchester United runs out in 2020

- Man United chiefs and Martial are still holding talks over a new deal

Serie A champions Juventus are keen to battle rivals Inter Milan and PSG for the signature of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

A calciomercato.com report, claims that despite the interest on the Frenchman, whose present deal at Old Trafford ends in June 2020, the Jose Mourinho tutored-side, have an automatic option for an additional 12 months.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old Martial is reportedly demanding about 160 thousand euros per week, according to UK Daily Star sources.

However, no agreement have been agreed between the Frenchman and Manchester United chiefs.

But the report further claimed that if the parties fail to seal a deal beyond 2020, the trio of Juventus, Inter and PSG will be allowed to prize away the forward next summer to avoid losing him for free.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho came close to winning his first game at Stamford Bridge when his side face Chelsea last weekend.

But a last minute goal from Ross Barkley denied the Real Madrid handler from claiming maximum points in that encounter

SunSport however report that the Portuguese born tactician after the game showered encomiums on Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof.

Both stars according to their manager were exceptional in the game that ended 2-2 in early Saturday Premier League kickoff.

