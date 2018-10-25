Black people are ugly -16-year-old girl says as she claims to be white in spite of obvious dissimilarity

16-year-old Treasure has got the world all figured out in her head. Even more, she has an ample knowledge of her identity. As against the nominal thought that she is an African-American, this young lady has asserted that she is a Caucasian, a white person with no connection with the black heritage.

No matter the obvious facts mirrored all over her, Treasure will not back down on the belief that she is a Caucasian and nothing more. She compared herself to other people who are white and to her, she meets the criteria needed to make a full blooded girl who are native white folks.

Treasure, in making her distinction from black people, talked about her slim, tall figure, straight black hair, standard and widely accepted decorum, etiquette and mannerisms. Of course, she failed to touch on her skin.

This revelation made by Treasure about being white and nothing else came into limelight when she was interviewed and featured by a popularly known American Television personality and psychologist Phillip Calvin McGraw.

The man popularly known as Dr Phil took to conducting an interview with this very assertive young lady and her mother who is largely unhappy and confused. According to the mother, her "daughter is a racist against her own race".

But Treasure is not bulging about her belief. She made this clear in the statements she made just as she reiterated the various reasons for her stance during the course of being featured by Dr Phil.

"I know a lot of people take issue with my belief. I am white. I am a Caucasian because everything about me is different from an African-American. I have naturally straight hair. My hair isn't nappy, it doesn't require weave.

My nose is not giant like Africans Americans. My lips are perfect. They are not too big, they are not too small. They are just perfect. My ears, I don't have like black people's ears because they are are really giant.

Most African-Americans speak ghetto. But when it comes to black people, they are ugly and I have nothing in common with them. I am different from African Americans because I am white."

Treasure also went on to say that she looked like Kim Kardashian who is a wonderful role model to her. She enlisted African-Americans and black people in general as people who were criminal, dangerous and immature in their thinking.

The 16-year-old sees herself as better and superior than the ones she totally condemns. When asked by her mother if she was okay, Treasure said she was irritated, especially with her mom's 'ignorance' about her true heritage and identity.

With Dr Phil talking to her about her extreme ideas, Treasure made sure to debunk the thought that she was delusional, because, according to her, she is "very capable and a very intelligent person."

Treasure's mother is extremely unhappy about her daughter's imbibed belief. She almost cried as she listened to her daughter say, "my hair is so perfect, my skin isn't ugly and I am not fat which is also an African-American thing... plus they are so thug and so criminal, I can't relate... I know I am biologically white. I don't think that I am white. I know that I am white."

Following the course of the conversation, it was discovered that the mother had spoken some untruth about whose identity her children possess. At first, she made them believe they were birthed by a white father. Then the truth that she was actually born by an African-American dad came out.

A life coach and successful African-American woman named Spirit blamed this action by the mother for the mindset possessed by her daughter Treasure. She made this known in a statement.

"The tragedy is, unfortunately Mom, you didn't intend to... You lied to her about who she was. And then when you told her that she was something else, it caused a complete identity crisis. So we have issues around culture, we have issues around class, we have issues around racial identity, we have issues around self esteem. It's not that she hates black people, it's that she hates herself and she wants her old life back."

However, the response given by Treasure was staggering and a firm show that she was not ready to trade her belief for any help from the therapist.

"I don't take hood rat seriously at all, so I don't, I am not gonna even pay her any mind. If I've been white since the day I was born, then I'm still white and I will be white everyday... There is nothing out here that can change my opinion, not some hood rat telling me you don't know what you talking about, not you Dr Phil."

Her brother who was also seated at the interview and was pained by her words chipped in a pertinent question while she chanted on about maintaining her stance,

"Not the mirror?"

Although Treasure's response was that her opinion could not be changed by even the mirror, well, it is a popularly known fact that the mirror does not lie.

